King Charles ‘breaks major protocol’ to tell Prince Harry he’s still part of family

King Charles was apparently forced by Prince Harry to break a major royal family rule when he wished him on his 40th birthday yesterday.
Some royal observers may be doubtful, but many have gone ahead to say that this could be a huge “olive branch” move from Your Majesty.
While there’s no formal rule for this, expert Richard Eden wrote on X, “This is intriguing: Buckingham Palace has previously said birthday wishes were sent on social media only to ‘working royals.’ ”
The order was kept in line on Meghan Markle, Prince Andrew, and other inactive members’ big days this year as well.
But, interestingly, King Charles went ahead to smash it very casually on Prince Harry’s cake day.
And he inserted one photo from a 2018 Dublin event, where the Duke of Sussex went as an active royal with Meghan Markle, who was apparently cropped out by the photographer!
Your Majesty seemingly asked Prince William and Kate Middleton to extend celebratory greetings to the Duke of Sussex, too.
These days, Prince Harry has been loudly rejecting his royal roots.
At an American bookstore launch attended by him last week, his memoir Spare was placed in a “local authors” section, although he hails from the United Kingdom.
Then, the Duke of Sussex told BBC recently, “I was anxious for 30, but I am excited about 40,” which came across as a snub to the pressures built by his family.
Perhaps this birthday wish was King Charles way of telling Prince Harry that he’s still a part of them!