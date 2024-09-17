Royal

Prince William gives 'heartbreaking' response on Prince Harry reconciliation rumours

Prince of Wales sets priorities clear after sending suprise birthday wish to Prince Harry

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024
Prince William who took the internet by storm with his surprising wish to estranged brother Prince Harry on his milestone birthday on Sunday, has seemingly debunked reconciliation chances with the Duke of Sussex.

The Prince of Wales is said to have “no interest” in mending ties with Harry and Meghan Markle right now, as he has set other priorities for himself.

A friend of Kate and William has exclusively told The Daily Beast that the 42-year-old’s first priority is his wife, Kate Middleton, who completed her preventive chemotherapy in nine months after being diagnosed with cancer in January this year.

“The honest truth is that William has no interest right now in reaching out to Harry and Meghan,” their pal noted.

Explaining William’s feelings for Harry, his pal noted, “He regards what Harry said in his book (i.e. his memoir, Spare) as unforgivable and, understandably given Catherine’s cancer diagnosis, just wants to focus on his wife and family first and his job second.”

“There isn’t space for a complicated reconciliation process with Harry. It’s not a priority,” they added.

William lost trust in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their frequent attacks on the Royal Family, started with 2020's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Then Harry's bombshell memoir Spare, in which he made shocking revelations about his life with King Charles, William, Kate, step mother Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family.

