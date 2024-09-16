King Charles to introduce new face for Sandringham Estate

King Charles is about to introduce a new face to his and darling wife Queen Camilla’s beloved country retreat of Sandringham Estate.
If you own a sheep dog, love experimenting with agriculture knowhow, and are knowledgeable about sheep, then the Monarch might as well need you!
As per RNZ, Your Majesty is requires a shepherd, and an advertisement for the same has been issued on the property’s ranch website.
Situated in the Norfolk Coast area, Sandringham Farm is around a two hours’ drive away from north of London and happens to be a grand and charming dream for any New Zealander with a green finger.
Away from talk of organic vegetation, King Charles has reserved 200 hectares for breeding sheep and beef cattle, and this is precisely why a shepherd is required.
There are at least 2000 sheep jumping around in the land of Your Majesty, who also sells lambs to premium supermarket retailers.
The Sandringham Estate aims to grow its herd of cattle to 100 heads in upcoming years, and so the ideal candidate will need to “uphold high animal welfare standards and work calmly under pressure.”