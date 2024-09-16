Kate Middleton brother James Middleton dishes on her first encounter with his wife

James Middleton walked down the memory lane to his sister Kate Middleton’s first encounter with his wife Alizee.
Kate’s brother, who recently marked his third anniversary with Alizee in honest memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life recalled how the Prince and Princess of Wales accidentally ended up meeting his wife.
James revealed that he was unaware of the fact that his sister and brother-in-law alongside their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were at his home, when his then-girlfriend Alizee Thevenet made a last-minute decision to stay at his home.
“Alizee is still sound asleep, so I gently shush the children and we go downstairs where Catherine and William are drinking their early morning tea in the kitchen,” recalled James in his memoir’s excerpts published in Daily Mail.
James went on to share, “I’m about to take a cup up to Alizee when she appears at the kitchen door. She has just got out of bed, her hair still tousled, and she is wearing one of my shirts.”
"In situations like this, Alizee is wonderfully French. She does not panic or rush upstairs to get dressed," added James.
"Instead, she just greets everyone warmly as if it’s not remotely unusual to be meeting her boyfriend’s sister and brother-in-law for the first time wearing an oversized man’s shirt,” he mentioned.
“ 'Hello,' " she says, proffering her hand and with no awkwardness at all we’re soon all chatting and the children are asking all kinds of cheeky questions at 100 miles per hour,” James revealed.
James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet tied the knot in the south of France in 2021.