Kate Middleton in ‘fragile position’ as Prince William ‘battles all sorts of emotions’

Kate Middleton is being forced to confront her fragility as Prince William “battles all sorts of emotions.”
According to a new report published by OK! Magazine, she has to keep worries minimized as much as possible for their three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Royal correspondent Jennie Bond said, “Kate Middleton has made it clear that from now on, more than ever, her family will come first. She will return to work slowly, on her own terms.”
Meanwhile, Prince William is not taking care of the royal throne along with his own little family, but is actually trying to be “battling all sorts of emotions to be the best version of himself.”
As the kids needs their mother, they need him just as much because he’s their dad.
Despite this, the Prince of Wales is happy that Kate Middleton isn’t jumping right back into royal duties after having completed her cancer treatment recently.
Jennie Bond noted, “Prince William will completely support her in this. I don’t think he will exert any pressure whatsoever on her to increase her workload.”
The Princess of Wales, on the other hand, understands her husband just as much.
So, she is trying to stay active as a working royal member by maintaining high presence on social media and attending events whenever possible.