King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned' 

Ever since King Charles wished Prince Harry on his 40th birthday, the Duke and Duchess were left “deeply concerned” over the hidden motive behind the monarch’s new move.
On Sunday, his majesty wished his younger son”happy birthday” from the Royal Family’s official Instagram account.
Moreover, a recent report noted that the former Suits star "belittles" and "terrifies" people.
The Hollywood Reporter also mentioned the rumours that she "marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders”.
Since it was Harry’s birthday on the weekend, the Sussexes were "deeply concerned over the timing" of the news article.
An insider told the media outlet, "The Sussex team have had more than enough of these types of articles, it's simply not true. Everyone is deeply concerned over the timing of the article because it was published just days before Harry's birthday.”
"There are fears that there could be a disgruntled former member of staff who is putting out mistruths which are designed to make them look bad. The focus for Camp Sussex now is to build on the success of the last year and to take that positive momentum forward into 2025 and beyond,” source explained.
Prince William, Kate Middleton also wished the Duke of Sussex along with Charles.