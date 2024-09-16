Royal

King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'

The Duchess of Sussex seemingly ‘marches around like a dictator in heels’ in her home

  • by Web Desk
  • September 16, 2024
King Charles new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan deeply concerned
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned' 

Ever since King Charles wished Prince Harry on his 40th birthday, the Duke and Duchess were left “deeply concerned” over the hidden motive behind the monarch’s new move.

On Sunday, his majesty wished his younger son”happy birthday” from the Royal Family’s official Instagram account.

Moreover, a recent report noted that the former Suits star "belittles" and "terrifies" people.

The Hollywood Reporter also mentioned the rumours that she "marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders”.

Since it was Harry’s birthday on the weekend, the Sussexes were "deeply concerned over the timing" of the news article.

An insider told the media outlet, "The Sussex team have had more than enough of these types of articles, it's simply not true. Everyone is deeply concerned over the timing of the article because it was published just days before Harry's birthday.”

"There are fears that there could be a disgruntled former member of staff who is putting out mistruths which are designed to make them look bad. The focus for Camp Sussex now is to build on the success of the last year and to take that positive momentum forward into 2025 and beyond,” source explained.

Prince William, Kate Middleton also wished the Duke of Sussex along with Charles.

Global Voices makes major announcement about new executive director

Global Voices makes major announcement about new executive director
Kate Middleton in ‘fragile position’ as Prince William ‘battles all sorts of emotions’

Kate Middleton in ‘fragile position’ as Prince William ‘battles all sorts of emotions’
Sarah Khan spills all about her upcoming project opposite Danish Taimoor

Sarah Khan spills all about her upcoming project opposite Danish Taimoor

King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'

King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'

Royal News

King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Kate Middleton in ‘fragile position’ as Prince William ‘battles all sorts of emotions’
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
King Charles to introduce new face for Sandringham Estate
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Prince William reveals Prince Harry’s fate when he becomes king
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
King Charles ‘breaks major protocol’ to tell Prince Harry he’s still part of family
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son arrested again for harassing ex-girlfriend
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Prince William, Prince Harry’s recent ‘reconciliation meeting’ wasn’t fruitful
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
King Charles delightedly visits church on Prince Harry’s birthday
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Prince Andrew ‘in no condition’ to leave Royal Lodge for Princess Beatrice
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
King Charles ‘steals the cake’ on Prince Harry’s birthday
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Meghan Markle gives SPECIAL gift to Prince Harry on his 40th birthday
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Princess Anne channels daughter Zara Tindall's grace during major event
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Prince Harry, Prince William ‘celebrated major milestone’ birthday together