King Charles ‘encouraged’ by royal gardener to bring Prince Harry back

King Charles has been “encouraged” by a former royal gardener to welcome Prince Harry back into the family after he brushed differences aside for his son’s 40th birthday on September 15, 2024.
Previously appointed at Your Majesty’s private residence of Highgrove, an ex-employee named Jack Stokes suggested that it’s high time that both the parties move forward with reconciliation talks.
Speaking to GB News, he said, “I just feel that now is the time to just go. Do you know what? What is the point? Why? Why are we hating on Prince Harry?”
“He had a family rift. Yes. We’ve all had a family rift in our time. We’ve all done and said things to our parents, our siblings that we regret later on,” King Charles’ old-time gardener added.
Going on, Jack Stokes pointed out that the Duke of Sussex’s children are growing up, and it’s very important that Your Majesty gets to see them.
According to him, it’s also unfair that Prince William’s kids haven’t had the opportunity to meet their cousins.
He lamented, “Why not just let Prince Harry come back? Why not let him be back in the fold? Get him involved in the Commonwealth, something he wanted to do when he was told, 'no you're out.' ”
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has however argued that it’s not “that simple” because King Charles has some “dignity” to uphold.
This update comes after Royal Family's surprise birthday wish to the Duke of Sussex on his milestone birthday.