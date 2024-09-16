Meghan Markle suffers fresh blow from Royal Family in special message for Harry

The Duchess of the Sussex, Meghan Markle has faced major blow from Royal Family one again!
The Royal family, who has seemingly extended olive branch to Prince Harry with their new move, has also snubbed Meghan Markle at the same time.
On Sunday, 15 September, King Charles III, Prince William and Kate Middleton sent heartwarming birthday wish for the Duke of Sussex as he marked his 40th birthday.
The Royal family took to their official X account (formerly Twitter), to post a picture of Prince Harry beaming with joy, taken from his visit to Dogpatch Labs in Dublin in 2018.
However, the photo was cropped out as the original picture included his wife, Markle, sitting and smiling right beside him sitting at the table with several others.
The Royal Family’s this move sparked rumors of a deliberate snub against Meghan Markle.
This is the first time in three years that the royal family has publicly wished Prince Harry on his birthday.
“Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!” they wrote along the photo.
The Prince and Princess of Wales also reposted the wish on their official account, penning, “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!”