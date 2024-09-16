Royal

Meghan Markle suffers fresh blow from Royal Family in special message for Harry

Royal Family snubbed Meghan Markle by 'cropping' her in Prince Harry's birthday post

  • by Web Desk
  • September 16, 2024
Meghan Markle suffers fresh blow from Royal Family in special message for Harry
Meghan Markle suffers fresh blow from Royal Family in special message for Harry

The Duchess of the Sussex, Meghan Markle has faced major blow from Royal Family one again!

The Royal family, who has seemingly extended olive branch to Prince Harry with their new move, has also snubbed Meghan Markle at the same time.

On Sunday, 15 September, King Charles III, Prince William and Kate Middleton sent heartwarming birthday wish for the Duke of Sussex as he marked his 40th birthday.

The Royal family took to their official X account (formerly Twitter), to post a picture of Prince Harry beaming with joy, taken from his visit to Dogpatch Labs in Dublin in 2018.

However, the photo was cropped out as the original picture included his wife, Markle, sitting and smiling right beside him sitting at the table with several others.

The Royal Family’s this move sparked rumors of a deliberate snub against Meghan Markle.

This is the first time in three years that the royal family has publicly wished Prince Harry on his birthday.

“Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!” they wrote along the photo.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also reposted the wish on their official account, penning, “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!”

Kourtney Kardashian shares surprising parenting secrets

Kourtney Kardashian shares surprising parenting secrets
Vaping tied to poor physical performance in young adults, study

Vaping tied to poor physical performance in young adults, study
2,300-year-old Celtic helmet discovered in Poland's northern region

2,300-year-old Celtic helmet discovered in Poland's northern region
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry

Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry

Royal News

Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
King Charles ‘encouraged’ by royal gardener to bring Prince Harry back
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
Zara Tindall building ‘very close relationship’ with Peter Phillips’ new girlfriend
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
Kate Middleton brother James Middleton dishes on her first encounter with his wife
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
Kate Middleton in ‘fragile position’ as Prince William ‘battles all sorts of emotions’
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
King Charles to introduce new face for Sandringham Estate
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
Prince William reveals Prince Harry’s fate when he becomes king
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
King Charles ‘breaks major protocol’ to tell Prince Harry he’s still part of family
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son arrested again for harassing ex-girlfriend
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
Prince William, Prince Harry’s recent ‘reconciliation meeting’ wasn’t fruitful
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
King Charles delightedly visits church on Prince Harry’s birthday