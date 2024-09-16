Entertainment

'Shōgun' rewrites Emmy history with MASSIVE achievement

'Shōgun' breaks all grounds at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 15, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 16, 2024
Shōgun is creating history with its huge milestone at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards!

On Sunday, September 15, the film proved all over again that the huge amount of love and such strong ratings and reviews that it garnered from the audience was no nonsense.

The film bagged record-breaking 18 wins at the 2024 Emmys, including one for the Outstanding Drama Series.

Shōgun first made highlights with a historic sweep of 14 wins at the Emmys Creative Arts, and with the 4 more triumphs on Sunday, the film now has 18 Emmys in its record books, setting a challenging benchmark that may never be reached again.

Justin Marks, the co-creator and executive producer of the series, extended thanks to Disney and FX executives for approving “a very expensive subtitled Japanese period piece whose central climax revolves around a poetry competition.”

“We share this award with our extraordinary cast and crew from Japan and North America,” he added.

The FX hit series was overall nominated for 25 awards in 22 categories out of which it effortlessly took 18 to the home and hit a historic record that included most Emmys won by a series in a single season, most Emmys won by a series in its first season, and most Emmys won by any series in a single season.

Kanye West sternly warned by Bianca Censori’s gangster father Leo Censori
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share intimate moment at Emmys 2024
Emmy Awards 2024: See all the WINNERS here
Emmys 2024: 'Shōgun’s Anna Sawai hits HUGE milestone with historic first win
Emmys 2024: Shannen Doherty, Richard Simmons receive posthumous tributes
Selena Gomez gives nod to BFF Taylor Swift at 2024 Emmys
Jennifer Aniston glitters in sparkling strapless gown at 2024 Emmys: SEE
Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium with special guest
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance hits pages in Kelce Brothers' kids book
Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum looks just like uncle Rob in new photo
Dave Grohl accuses wife Jordyn Blum of cheating on him with tennis coach
Jennifer Lopez called ‘man eater’ by first husband Ojani Noa