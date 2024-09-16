Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romance gets seal of approval from their moms: Watch

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romance’s achieved new milestone as they got seal of approval from their moms.
The Lover crooner attended Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals match at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to cheer on her boyfriend NFL star, with a special guest who is none other than her mother.
However, their appearance got even more enchanting when Taylor’s mom met the mama Kelce.
In a video, making rounds on X (formerly Twitter), Andrea Swift could be seen giving huge hug to Travis Kelce’s mom Donna Chiefs game.
The duo was seen standing in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium while the fans in the stands can be heard screaming with excitement when the ladies greeted one another and gave their seal of approval to Taylor and Travis’s romance.
Moreover, Swift graced the match wearing an oversized Chiefs T-shirt, which she has styled with thigh-high black boots and a black bag, giving all sporty vibes.
She complemented her look with two gold chains, her signature bangs and red lips.
This marks Taylor Swift’s second Chiefs game appearance this season, as she previously attended the NFL season-opening game on September 5.