New details unveil in recent attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump was recently attacked at his Florida golf course

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024
New details have emerged about the recent attempted assassination of former US president Donald Trump.

As per multiple outlets, Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect was hiding for nearly 12 hours at his Florida golf course.

The man was charged with two gun-related offenses by federal prosecutors on Monday, September 16.

Authorities reported that he was seen in the bushes with a rifle while Trump was nearby, but he did not fire any shots.

Records show Routh’s phone was detected at the golf course starting at 1:59 a.m. on Sunday, 11.5 hours before the incident.

Trump's visit to the golf course in West Palm Beach was not publicly announced, and it's unclear whether the suspect knew he would be there.

The Secret Service opened fire after an agent spotted a rifle barrel sticking out of the bushes a few hundred yards from Trump, who was on the fifth hole.

Trump was unharmed, but the incident has raised concerns about how an armed suspect got so close, especially after a similar attempt on Trump’s life during a July 13 rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump’s statement:

Trump recounted the incident, saying "All of a sudden we heard shots being fired in the air. I guess probably four or five. Secret Service knew immediately it was bullets, and they grabbed me. ... We got into the carts and we moved along pretty, pretty good. I was with an agent, and the agent did a fantastic job."

He also noted the need for additional security personnel.

