Emma Raducanu secures nail-biting win over Peyton Stearns at Korea Open

  by Web Desk
  September 17, 2024
A Grand Slam winner, Emma Raducanu bags her first win since the Washington Open to qualify for the second round of the Korean Open.

According to Sports Star, the British tennis star kicked off her Korean Open bid with a gusty win over the American player Peyton Stearns on Tuesday, September 17.

After a nail-biting match that began 45 minutes late because of excessive heat, Raducanu defeated Stearns 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7-5), at the Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Seoul, South Korea.

The unseeded 21-year-old after winning the much-awaited win said, “I'm proud to have made it through to the next round. Thank you to everyone for sticking around and watching us. It was tough, it was very humid, and the balls were bouncing around a lot."

She further added, “It was a tough match to get through. I haven't played many matches in the last few months, and Peyton is a really good player in really good form, so I'm pretty pleased."

After this victory, Raducanu will most likely fly up to the ten places, from number 70 to number 60 in the Women's Association Live Rankings.

Jordan Chiles files third appeal after losing 2024 Olympic bronze medal
Tennis legend picks between Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal
Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match
Lord Coe joins race to succeed Thomas Bach as IOC president
Canada eliminates Great Britain from Davis Cup, advances to quarterfinals
Christian Horner gives strong warning after Red Bull disaster
Manchester United icon claims Erik ten Hag 'is worst in our history'
Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola breaks silence on alleged 115 charges
Babar Azam vs. Muhammad Rizwan: Former cricketer shares surprising verdict
Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji hints at early retirement amid busy schedule
Harry Brook to lead England in ODI series against Australia amid Jos Buttler’s injury
Saleema Imtiaz landmark achievement: Joins ICC as Pakistan's first female umpire