Emma Raducanu secures nail-biting win over Peyton Stearns at Korea Open

A Grand Slam winner, Emma Raducanu bags her first win since the Washington Open to qualify for the second round of the Korean Open.
According to Sports Star, the British tennis star kicked off her Korean Open bid with a gusty win over the American player Peyton Stearns on Tuesday, September 17.
After a nail-biting match that began 45 minutes late because of excessive heat, Raducanu defeated Stearns 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7-5), at the Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Seoul, South Korea.
The unseeded 21-year-old after winning the much-awaited win said, “I'm proud to have made it through to the next round. Thank you to everyone for sticking around and watching us. It was tough, it was very humid, and the balls were bouncing around a lot."
She further added, “It was a tough match to get through. I haven't played many matches in the last few months, and Peyton is a really good player in really good form, so I'm pretty pleased."
After this victory, Raducanu will most likely fly up to the ten places, from number 70 to number 60 in the Women's Association Live Rankings.