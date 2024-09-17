Entertainment

Cillian Murphy makes bombshell confession about ‘Oppenheimer:' 'I was pretty broken’

Cillian Murphy's ‘Oppenheimer' was released on the same date as Margot Robbie’s 'Barbie'

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024
Cillian Murphy, who left his fans reeling with his splendid performance in Oppenheimer, has made a bombshell confession about it after a year, which shows the darker side of the movie.

“I was pretty broken after Oppenheimer,” Murphy told the Vanity fair while promoting his upcoming first post Oppenheimer film Small Things Like These.

He went on to share, “Just physically and mentally, I was a bit worn out. We shot that film so fast, and the prep for it had been very intense.”

“Losing all that weight was hard to do—and it was hard to get back to normal,” the Peaky Blinders actor added.

Later in interview, Murphy also acknowledged the huge success of the movie which was released on the same date as Margot Robbie’s Barbie.

“It was a bit of a fever dream, and very overwhelming,” he added.

However, all the success comes with a cost as Murphy also carried the weight of his character for the long time.

In Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy played the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer and bagged his first ever Oscar for it.

The film, directed by Christopher Nolan, was released on July 21, 2023.

