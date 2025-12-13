Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez marks mom's milestone 80th birthday with loving message

The 'Unstoppable' starlet penned a touching note to her mother on her milestone birthday

Jennifer Lopez marked her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez’s milestone 80th birthday with a heartfelt message, celebrating her as the heart of their family.

Taking to Instagram account on Friday, the Unstoppable starlet penned a touching note to her mother on her milestone birthday bash.

In a shared post, Lopez dropped the series of photos from her mom’s birthday along with a caption, saying, “Happy Birthday Mommy, 80 years young!!! You are the heart of our family, my greatest teacher, and my forever example of strength, grace, and unconditional love.”

She continued, “Everything I am is because of you…your sacrifices, your faith, your humor, and the way you love so deeply.”

The This Is Me… Now singer went on to say, “Thank you for always believing in me, holding me up, and reminding me who I am. I am so blessed to be your daughter and I love you beyond words. Here’s to 80 years of beauty, resilience, and love and to many, many more moments together.”


She concluded her post, “It made me so happy we all got to celebrate together and at your favorite place on earth. VEGAS!”

Guadalupe Rodríguez and David Lopez share three daughters and divorced in 1999 after 33 years of marriage, though Jennifer has maintained a close relationship with both parents.

