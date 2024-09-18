Lebanon blasts: Hezbollah pager explosion kills 9, injures thousands

The Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah said on Tuesday, September 17, that pagers of its members had exploded across Lebanon.
According to BBC, the health ministry of Lebanon announced the deaths of at least nine people, including a child, after the manhandled pagers used by Hezbollah members for communication exploded in the different parts of the country.
The ministry also informed that the number of injured has hit 2,800, and as per Iran’s state media, its ambassador in Lebanon was also among those injured.
Hezbollah confirmed the death of its eight members, saying that the pagers belonged to “employees of various Hezbollah units and institutions.”
The militant group also blamed Israel for the ‘criminal aggression’ and warned that this aggression would get ‘just retribution.’
Hezbollah asserted, “We hold the Israeli enemy fully responsible for this criminal aggression. This treacherous and criminal enemy will certainly get his just retribution on this sinful aggression from where it counts and from where it does not count.”
Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have declined to comment on the incident, but the security cabinet of Israel hours before the explosion emphasised that their official war goal is to stop Hezbollah from attacking the northern side of the country to ensure the safe return of displaced people.
The new series of attacks has once again fuelled tension in the Middle Eastern region.