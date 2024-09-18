World

Lebanon blasts: Hezbollah pager explosion kills 9, injures thousands

Hezbollah blamed Israel for the deadly pager explosion and ‘criminal aggression’ in Lebanon

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
Hezbollah blamed Israel for the deadly pager explosion and ‘criminal aggression’ in Lebanon
Hezbollah blamed Israel for the deadly pager explosion and ‘criminal aggression’ in Lebanon

The Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah said on Tuesday, September 17, that pagers of its members had exploded across Lebanon.

According to BBC, the health ministry of Lebanon announced the deaths of at least nine people, including a child, after the manhandled pagers used by Hezbollah members for communication exploded in the different parts of the country.

The ministry also informed that the number of injured has hit 2,800, and as per Iran’s state media, its ambassador in Lebanon was also among those injured.

Hezbollah confirmed the death of its eight members, saying that the pagers belonged to “employees of various Hezbollah units and institutions.”

The militant group also blamed Israel for the ‘criminal aggression’ and warned that this aggression would get ‘just retribution.’

Hezbollah asserted, “We hold the Israeli enemy fully responsible for this criminal aggression. This treacherous and criminal enemy will certainly get his just retribution on this sinful aggression from where it counts and from where it does not count.”

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have declined to comment on the incident, but the security cabinet of Israel hours before the explosion emphasised that their official war goal is to stop Hezbollah from attacking the northern side of the country to ensure the safe return of displaced people.

The new series of attacks has once again fuelled tension in the Middle Eastern region.

Lebanon blasts: Hezbollah pager explosion kills 9, injures thousands

Lebanon blasts: Hezbollah pager explosion kills 9, injures thousands
Man walks from Asia to Europe with slackline walk on Bosphorus Bridge

Man walks from Asia to Europe with slackline walk on Bosphorus Bridge
Karan Johar to host Indian remake of reality show ‘The Traitors’

Karan Johar to host Indian remake of reality show ‘The Traitors’

Daria Kasatkina defends Jannik Sinner over doping test

Daria Kasatkina defends Jannik Sinner over doping test

World News

Daria Kasatkina defends Jannik Sinner over doping test
Man walks from Asia to Europe with slackline walk on Bosphorus Bridge
Daria Kasatkina defends Jannik Sinner over doping test
Elon Musk set to achieve biggest milestone of life: 'World's first trillionaire'
Daria Kasatkina defends Jannik Sinner over doping test
Russian state media face Meta ban over ‘foreign interference activity’
Daria Kasatkina defends Jannik Sinner over doping test
UK activists use baby slings to protest against ‘worst in Europe’ paternity leave
Daria Kasatkina defends Jannik Sinner over doping test
Titan submersible implosion: Ex-OceanGate contractor reveals shocking details
Daria Kasatkina defends Jannik Sinner over doping test
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Daria Kasatkina defends Jannik Sinner over doping test
Myanmar flood crisis deepens as death toll surpasses 220
Daria Kasatkina defends Jannik Sinner over doping test
Brazilian mayoral debate turns violent as candidate hits rival with chair
Daria Kasatkina defends Jannik Sinner over doping test
New details unveil in recent attempted assassination of Donald Trump
Daria Kasatkina defends Jannik Sinner over doping test
US supports Taiwan with $228 million spare parts deal amid rising China tensions
Daria Kasatkina defends Jannik Sinner over doping test
Titan submersible's last message before implosion revealed in new inquiry
Daria Kasatkina defends Jannik Sinner over doping test
Iran denies recent claims of supplying weapons to Russia amid conflict