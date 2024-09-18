Miley Cyrus gets ‘worried’ new lawsuit will involve ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has been “worried” about involving her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in copyright lawsuit.
The Disney alum got sued for copyright infringement by Tempo Music Investments for copying Bruno Mars’ single, When I Was Your Man.
A source told Daily Mail, “She is worried that she will have to reveal her inspiration for writing the song. While she has no issue stating it was a response to Bruno, revealing it was specifically about Liam publicly and on record is very unsettling. ”
The Grammy-winner is reportedly worried about “publicly revealing” that her hit track ,Flowers, is about Liam.
“She wrote lyrics that were a reaction to Bruno’s lyrics in Your Man, specifically because that was Liam’s song to her. She only cared that he knew it was for him. Miley originally wrote it as a slow love ballad not the fast upbeat song that it became,” the insider explained.
The former couple got engaged in May 2012, but later on they parted ways in September 2013, before reuniting in 2016.
“Miley is not too concerned with the lawsuit itself, but everyone who knows Miley knows that this track was written as a way of healing from Liam,” the tipster concluded.
Miley and Liam got married in December 2018, and their divorce was finalised in January 2020.