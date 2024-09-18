Entertainment

Miley Cyrus gets ‘worried’ new lawsuit will involve ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus faces lawsuit for copying Bruno Mars hit single 'When I Was Your Man'

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
Miley Cyrus gets ‘worried’ new lawsuit will involve ex-husband Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus gets ‘worried’ new lawsuit will involve ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has been “worried” about involving her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in copyright lawsuit.

The Disney alum got sued for copyright infringement by Tempo Music Investments for copying Bruno Mars’ single, When I Was Your Man.

A source told Daily Mail, “She is worried that she will have to reveal her inspiration for writing the song. While she has no issue stating it was a response to Bruno, revealing it was specifically about Liam publicly and on record is very unsettling. ”

The Grammy-winner is reportedly worried about “publicly revealing” that her hit track ,Flowers, is about Liam.

“She wrote lyrics that were a reaction to Bruno’s lyrics in Your Man, specifically because that was Liam’s song to her. She only cared that he knew it was for him. Miley originally wrote it as a slow love ballad not the fast upbeat song that it became,” the insider explained.

The former couple got engaged in May 2012, but later on they parted ways in September 2013, before reuniting in 2016.

“Miley is not too concerned with the lawsuit itself, but everyone who knows Miley knows that this track was written as a way of healing from Liam,” the tipster concluded.

Miley and Liam got married in December 2018, and their divorce was finalised in January 2020. 

Robert Pattinson keeps dying to survive in ‘Mickey 17’ trailer

Robert Pattinson keeps dying to survive in ‘Mickey 17’ trailer
Max Verstappen gives strong warning to McLaren after Azerbaijan GP

Max Verstappen gives strong warning to McLaren after Azerbaijan GP
King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie with kind praises in new statement

King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie with kind praises in new statement
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey

Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey

Entertainment News

Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Sean 'Diddy' Combs seeks 'treatment and therapy' amid assault lawsuit
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Billie Eilish, brother Finneas endorse Kamala Harris, take sharp dig at Trump
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Cardi B schools’ fan for criticizing her 'insane' postpartum workout routine
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Cillian Murphy confronts Catholic church atrocities in 'Small Things Like These' trailer
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Mark Ruffalo pens sweet words for Wife Sunrise on her birthday
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Victoria Beckham 'fears' marriage with David Beckham might end
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Sean 'Diddy' Combs indicted in shocking cases after his arrest
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Reese Witherspoon shares glimpses of ‘girl’s night’ at 2024 Emmys
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Cillian Murphy makes bombshell confession about ‘Oppenheimer:' 'I was pretty broken’
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Sophie Turner goes official with Peregrine Pearson days after Joe Jonas divorce