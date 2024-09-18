Entertainment

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley share exciting plans amid pregnancy

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley have shared exciting plans for the fans as they were producing The Sims movie.

As per Variety, the couple has formally joined the squad, as rumoured first six months ago.

The outlet reported that Electronic Arts (EA), the firm behind the popular video game franchise, made the official announcement of the project on Tuesday.

Robbie and Acklerley, both 34, are producing through their own company, LuckyChap Productions. The film's director will now be Kate Herron, who is set to helm the film Loki.

Along with Briony Redman (Doctor Who), Herron will co-write the script; however, no release date or production timetable was provided.

Robbie's megahit Barbie is the kind of "impact" that EA hopes this movie will have, as disclosed on Tuesday by Kate Gorman, general manager of The Sims franchise and vice president at EA.

“What I will tell you is it’s very much rooted in The Sims’ universe. And what we want is to have a truly authentic ‘Sims’ experience brought to a theatrical release,” Gorman said.

She added, “So what you’ll see from us is that we have been wanting to get this right. We wanted the right partners and to make an impact the size of something like a Barbie movie is exactly what we want.”

Notably, Barbie, which Robbie produced and starred in under her LuckyChap company, topped the global ($1.445 billion) and domestic ($636.2 million) box office charts in 2018. 

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley share exciting plans amid pregnancy

