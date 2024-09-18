Entertainment

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynold make major move after their Hollywood hits

  September 18, 2024
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds turned heads with their PDA moment on the street of York City.

The Gossip Girl starlet, and the Deadpool and Wolverine star spotted on Monday while holding hands during the Big Apple outing.

Reynolds wore a dark grey work shirt with forest green trousers, while Lively—who is presently enjoying the popularity of her latest hit, It Ends With Us—tucked a black T-shirt into charcoal-toned jeans. They looked well put together.

Lively, who shares four kids with Ryan, accessorised her ensemble with black platform shoes.

It comes after reports that the IF star is attempting to save Lively career after her tragic outburst.

Lively allowed her trademark long, golden hair to fall over one sidewhen they went for a stroll.

She wore a crossbody Chanel purse with a houndstooth design over her torso.

The style icon also added a thick charm necklace, one of the newest trends for the season, as an accessory.

Reynold complemented his look with a pair of sunglasses, and for his footwear, he chose his brown shoes.

This recent outing came over the heels of Lively being slammed for her recent release It Ends With Us, despite the movie making good earnings at the box office.

