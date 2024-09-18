Entertainment

Heidi Klum fuels excitement for this year’s Halloween costume with bombshell claim

Heidi Klum made huge confession about her upcoming Halloween look at 'America's Got Talent's latest episode

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
Heidi Klum fuels excitement for this year’s Halloween costume with bombshell claim
Heidi Klum fuels excitement for this year’s Halloween costume with bombshell claim

Heidi Klum is already gearing for the spooky season!

Klum has fueled fans’ excitement for this year’s Halloween costume with a shocking confession on the Season 19 Finale 1 of America’s Got Talent on Tuesday September 17, 2024.

The 51-year-old, who is famous for rocking extravagant and unique Halloween costumes such as peacock, a worm and werewolf claimed that she has been working for months already on her upcoming Halloween look.

“Because molds need to be made,” Klum told PEOPLE, adding, “Prosthetics need to be made, fittings have to be had.”

“So yeah, there goes a lot into it because I wanted to be so spectacular that this is not something I can just throw together overnight," Klum added.

She did not forget to express her thoughts on the pressure she feels to fulfill fans’ expectations, noting, "It takes a long time. It takes a lot of planning.”

Klum continued, “And also then when I do the reveal, I want to have a special reveal because I know I have so many fans and those particular Halloween fans are people who love also dressing up and coming up with amazing things.”

"So I feel like they're really looking at what I'm doing and I don't want to let anyone down, so I'm always giving everything,” added the American model.

For her previous Halloween celebration at New York City's Marquee Nightclub, the America's Got Talent judge made a dazzling entrance dressed as a vibrant peacock.

The extravagant party, sponsored by Patrón El Alto Tequila and Cirque du Soleil, featured backup performers who complemented Heidi Klum's costume, forming the peacock's majestic wings.

OceanGate Titan submersible wreckage’s first-ever footage released: Watch

OceanGate Titan submersible wreckage’s first-ever footage released: Watch
Inside Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes's deliciously imperfect home life

Inside Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes's deliciously imperfect home life
Heidi Klum fuels excitement for this year’s Halloween costume with bombshell claim

Heidi Klum fuels excitement for this year’s Halloween costume with bombshell claim
King Charles invites world leaders to Commonwealth Summit in October

King Charles invites world leaders to Commonwealth Summit in October

Entertainment News

King Charles invites world leaders to Commonwealth Summit in October
Inside Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes's deliciously imperfect home life
King Charles invites world leaders to Commonwealth Summit in October
Zayn Malik announces first ever solo tour post One Direction split
King Charles invites world leaders to Commonwealth Summit in October
Sean "Diddy" Combs bombshell documentory in works at Investigation Discovery
King Charles invites world leaders to Commonwealth Summit in October
Lucy Beaumont exposes ‘predatory men’ who stopped her career from growing
King Charles invites world leaders to Commonwealth Summit in October
Travis Scott, Spotify excite fans by releasing concert film on 10th anniversary
King Charles invites world leaders to Commonwealth Summit in October
Marvel’s ‘haunted’ advice to Ryan Reynolds laid bare
King Charles invites world leaders to Commonwealth Summit in October
Britney Spears garners immense support from her former husband Sam Asghari
King Charles invites world leaders to Commonwealth Summit in October
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynold make major move after their Hollywood hits
King Charles invites world leaders to Commonwealth Summit in October
Pharrell Williams taunts Taylor Swift as ‘self-righteous’ in insulting swipe
King Charles invites world leaders to Commonwealth Summit in October
Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley share exciting plans amid pregnancy
King Charles invites world leaders to Commonwealth Summit in October
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE photos from wedding with Brooke Sansone
King Charles invites world leaders to Commonwealth Summit in October
Cardi B breaks silence on non-payment lawsuit