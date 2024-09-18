Heidi Klum fuels excitement for this year’s Halloween costume with bombshell claim

Heidi Klum is already gearing for the spooky season!
Klum has fueled fans’ excitement for this year’s Halloween costume with a shocking confession on the Season 19 Finale 1 of America’s Got Talent on Tuesday September 17, 2024.
The 51-year-old, who is famous for rocking extravagant and unique Halloween costumes such as peacock, a worm and werewolf claimed that she has been working for months already on her upcoming Halloween look.
“Because molds need to be made,” Klum told PEOPLE, adding, “Prosthetics need to be made, fittings have to be had.”
“So yeah, there goes a lot into it because I wanted to be so spectacular that this is not something I can just throw together overnight," Klum added.
She did not forget to express her thoughts on the pressure she feels to fulfill fans’ expectations, noting, "It takes a long time. It takes a lot of planning.”
Klum continued, “And also then when I do the reveal, I want to have a special reveal because I know I have so many fans and those particular Halloween fans are people who love also dressing up and coming up with amazing things.”
"So I feel like they're really looking at what I'm doing and I don't want to let anyone down, so I'm always giving everything,” added the American model.
For her previous Halloween celebration at New York City's Marquee Nightclub, the America's Got Talent judge made a dazzling entrance dressed as a vibrant peacock.
The extravagant party, sponsored by Patrón El Alto Tequila and Cirque du Soleil, featured backup performers who complemented Heidi Klum's costume, forming the peacock's majestic wings.