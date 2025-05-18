P!nk recieves formal apology from husband Carey Hart following his brutal injury

P!nk has received a heartfelt yet hilarious apology from her husband, Carey Hart.
The former professional motocross rider took to his Instagram account on Saturday, May 17, to reveal his brutal injury after a recent motocross crash.
“Welp, I ran out of talent. I had a pretty nasty get off, practicing Thursday morning. Landed off a jump, bars knifed, and took the bar to the gut while going over the bars,” Hart wrote along his photos showcasing from the hospital.
He further added, “As I understand it, severed my small intestine from my colon. I’m fine and will recover from this.”
Hart went on to apologize to his pop star wife P!nk for “putting her through this, yet again.”
“Just a big thank you to @feedbigb for talking me into going to the ER, and a huge thanks to @pink . As always does in these situations w/ me, she steps up and takes charge at the hospital. Sorry to put you through this, yet again,” he wrote.
Hart further added, “I’m gonna take a few days off, and I’ll catch up with everyone next week.”
About P!nk and Carey Hart
P!nk and Carey Hart tied the knot in January 2006 after the Who Knew singer proposed to him during one of his races in 2005.
The couple shares two children a daughter, Willow, and a son, Jameson.