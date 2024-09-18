Entertainment

Inside Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes's deliciously imperfect home life

Eva Mendes raves about Ryan Gosling's 'amazing' signature dish

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
Eva Mendes has shared her inside kitchen secret that reveals Ryan Gosling skillful transition from movie star to master chef!

During her presence at 92NY for the promotion of her new picture book Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, Mendes spilled, “I can’t cook,” before gushing about Gosling's secret cooking prowess, saying he’s “an amazing cook.”

The Hitch actress also raved about her favorite dish of Gosling's, which is “his shakshuka."

Meanwhile Mendes also confessed that her children's dislike of her cooking, saying, “I know it sounds crazy but my kids don’t really like my eggs, and it kind of hurts my feelings.”

“And I tell [Gosling] ... at nighttime I'll be like, ‘Baby, how can I mess up eggs?’ I go, ‘anybody can make eggs,’ and he’s like, ‘Oh, no, no, that's where you're wrong,’” she added.

“Apparently it's a thing. You just go for it, and I don’t have it,” the actress acknowledged.

Mendes may not excel in cooking, but she does other household task like hand-washing the dishes and making sure that the kitchen sink is clear.

“Yeah, I clean, I just don’t cook,” she added.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes shares two daughters Esmeralda and Amada.

