Prince Andrew lands in ‘depression’, ‘anxiety’ ahead of scandalous film release

The Duke of York, Andrew is hit with “depression” as his bombshell three-part film gets closer to its release on Amazon Prime Video.
Andrew and his family is seemingly not ready to take a trip down memory lane to duke’s very scandalous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview with Ruth Wilson, which sealed Andrew’s royal downfall.
The film which is set to hit the screens from Thursday, September 19, 2024, increasing Andrew’s worry as it will only recall the dark confession that he couldn’t have assaulted Jeffrey Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre because he was at a children’s party in one of the branches of Pizza Express.
Andrew’s close pal told Daily Beast, “He is depressed and Sarah and the kids are anxious about this show. You have to remember that he absolutely insists he has no memory of ever meeting Giuffre and denies having sex with her. He has never been found guilty of anything.”
His pal continued, “He knows he f---ed up and he has taken his punishment. He has given up his HRH, his military titles, his role in public life without complaint. I think he sometimes just wonders how long the punishment will go on for.”
Speaking about his family’s situation amid the release of this three-part film, the friend added, “Put yourself in their shoes. This film is going to traduce their father and if they say anything to defend him it will just make it worse.”
Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice pal also told the outlet that, “There is nothing good you can say about it all. It’s ghastly for all of them. The girls are just getting on with their lives.”