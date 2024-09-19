World

Lebanon experiences wave of walkie-talkie explosions after pager attack

At least 20 were killed and 50 were wounded on the second day of the device explosion in Lebanon

  • by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024
At least 20 were killed and 50 were wounded on the second day of the device explosion in Lebanon
At least 20 were killed and 50 were wounded on the second day of the device explosion in Lebanon

Lebanon was shaken by the explosion of a wireless communication device, a walkie-talkie day after the Hezbollah pagers attack. 

According to BBC, the health ministry of Lebanon said that at least 20 people were killed while 450 others were wounded in the second wave of wireless device explosions.

Walkie-talkies of the Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, Hezbollah members, were exploded in the capital Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon.

A few of the walkie-talkies exploded during the funeral of the people who were killed in the Hezbollah member's pager attack across the country on Tuesday, September 18. At least 12 people, including children, were killed in the pager attack, whereas thousands of people were injured.

Moreover, the new series of attacks in Lebanon began after Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced, “We are at the beginning of a new era in this war, and we need to adapt ourselves,” after redeploying its army in the north.

Hezbollah has blamed Israel for the attack, whereas Israel has not yet commented about the allegations.

Furthermore, UN Secretary-General António Guterres reacted to the attack in Lebanon and told reports, “Obviously the logic of making all these devices explode is to do it as a pre-emptive strike before a major military operation.”

The UN secretary general warned of the ‘serious risk of a dramatic escalation’ and asked all the parties involved to ‘exercise maximum restraint.’

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to remain in custody amid witness tampering concerns

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to remain in custody amid witness tampering concerns
Bill Gates' daughter teaches him about modern social media and technology

Bill Gates' daughter teaches him about modern social media and technology
Prince Andrew lands in ‘depression’, ‘anxiety’ ahead of scandalous film release

Prince Andrew lands in ‘depression’, ‘anxiety’ ahead of scandalous film release
Prince William makes heartfelt gesture after Prince Harry UK trip announcement

Prince William makes heartfelt gesture after Prince Harry UK trip announcement

World News

Prince William makes heartfelt gesture after Prince Harry UK trip announcement
Harris vs. Trump: What do post-debate polls reveal?
Prince William makes heartfelt gesture after Prince Harry UK trip announcement
OceanGate Titan submersible wreckage’s first-ever footage released: Watch
Prince William makes heartfelt gesture after Prince Harry UK trip announcement
King Charles invites world leaders to Commonwealth Summit in October
Prince William makes heartfelt gesture after Prince Harry UK trip announcement
Moo Deng: Surprising reason behind baby Hippo's internet fever
Prince William makes heartfelt gesture after Prince Harry UK trip announcement
Donald Trump calls India ‘big abuser’ ahead of meeting with PM Modi
Prince William makes heartfelt gesture after Prince Harry UK trip announcement
Russian army to surpass America as world’s second largest military
Prince William makes heartfelt gesture after Prince Harry UK trip announcement
Republicans block IVF bill in senate despite support from Trump
Prince William makes heartfelt gesture after Prince Harry UK trip announcement
Lebanon blasts: Hezbollah pager explosion kills 9, injures thousands
Prince William makes heartfelt gesture after Prince Harry UK trip announcement
Man walks from Asia to Europe with slackline walk on Bosphorus Bridge
Prince William makes heartfelt gesture after Prince Harry UK trip announcement
Elon Musk set to achieve biggest milestone of life: 'World's first trillionaire'
Prince William makes heartfelt gesture after Prince Harry UK trip announcement
Russian state media face Meta ban over ‘foreign interference activity’
Prince William makes heartfelt gesture after Prince Harry UK trip announcement
UK activists use baby slings to protest against ‘worst in Europe’ paternity leave