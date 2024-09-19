Lebanon experiences wave of walkie-talkie explosions after pager attack

Lebanon was shaken by the explosion of a wireless communication device, a walkie-talkie day after the Hezbollah pagers attack.
According to BBC, the health ministry of Lebanon said that at least 20 people were killed while 450 others were wounded in the second wave of wireless device explosions.
Walkie-talkies of the Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, Hezbollah members, were exploded in the capital Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon.
A few of the walkie-talkies exploded during the funeral of the people who were killed in the Hezbollah member's pager attack across the country on Tuesday, September 18. At least 12 people, including children, were killed in the pager attack, whereas thousands of people were injured.
Moreover, the new series of attacks in Lebanon began after Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced, “We are at the beginning of a new era in this war, and we need to adapt ourselves,” after redeploying its army in the north.
Hezbollah has blamed Israel for the attack, whereas Israel has not yet commented about the allegations.
Furthermore, UN Secretary-General António Guterres reacted to the attack in Lebanon and told reports, “Obviously the logic of making all these devices explode is to do it as a pre-emptive strike before a major military operation.”
The UN secretary general warned of the ‘serious risk of a dramatic escalation’ and asked all the parties involved to ‘exercise maximum restraint.’