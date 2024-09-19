Brad Pitt and George Clooney steal spotlight at 'Wolfs' premiere

Brad Pitt and George Clooney lead A-List cast at the Wolf's glamorous premiere in Los Angeles.
On September 18, the best friend duo stole the spotlight at premiere of their highly-anticipated film.
Brad looked dapper in a beige colour blazer while George went for an all black three piece suit for the red carpet.
Moreover, Richard Kind, Poorna Jagannathan, Amy Ryan, Zlatko Buri, Jon Watts and Dianne McGunigle also joined the Hollywood bigwigs for the premiere.
The official synopsis of the film read, "A professional fixer is hired to cover up a high-profile crime, a fixer soon finds his night spiralling out of control when he's forced to work with an unexpected counterpart."
Wolf stars George as Jack, Brad as Nick, Amy as Margaret, Austin Abrams as Kid, Poorna as June, Zlatko as Dimitri, Richard as Kid's dad, Frances McDormand as the voice of Pamela Dowd-Henry.
The most-awaited film will mark Brad and George's ninth time working together. They previously partnered up for Ocean's trilogy and in 2008's Burn After Reading.
It is pertinent to note Wolf will release on September 20.