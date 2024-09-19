Entertainment

Brad Pitt and George Clooney steal spotlight at 'Wolfs' premiere

'Wolfs' starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney will release on September 20

  • by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024


Brad Pitt and George Clooney lead A-List cast at the Wolf's glamorous premiere in Los Angeles.

On September 18, the best friend duo stole the spotlight at premiere of their highly-anticipated film.

Brad looked dapper in a beige colour blazer while George went for an all black three piece suit for the red carpet.

Moreover, Richard Kind, Poorna Jagannathan, Amy Ryan, Zlatko Buri, Jon Watts and Dianne McGunigle also joined the Hollywood bigwigs for the premiere.

The official synopsis of the film read, "A professional fixer is hired to cover up a high-profile crime, a fixer soon finds his night spiralling out of control when he's forced to work with an unexpected counterpart."

Wolf stars George as Jack, Brad as Nick, Amy as Margaret, Austin Abrams as Kid, Poorna as June, Zlatko as Dimitri, Richard as Kid's dad, Frances McDormand as the voice of Pamela Dowd-Henry.

The most-awaited film will mark Brad and George's ninth time working together. They previously partnered up for Ocean's trilogy and in 2008's Burn After Reading.

It is pertinent to note Wolf will release on September 20.

Rohit Sharma opens up about plans of taking back T20 retirement

Rohit Sharma opens up about plans of taking back T20 retirement
Why King Charles won't meet Prince Harry on Duke's upcoming UK trip?

Why King Charles won't meet Prince Harry on Duke's upcoming UK trip?
Brad Pitt and George Clooney steal spotlight at 'Wolfs' premiere

Brad Pitt and George Clooney steal spotlight at 'Wolfs' premiere
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump

Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump

Entertainment News

Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Jennifer Lopez visits close pal after PDA-filled outing with Ben Affleck, Kids
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Oprah Winfrey buys back rights to Apple documentary to halt Its release
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Lady Gaga gives final verdict on rumours about her gender
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Lala Kent reveals complications surrounding her second child Sosa's birth
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Legendary singer chooses Kanye West over Taylor Swift in drunk confession
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Lucas Bravo reflects on his retreat after 'Emily in Paris' series setback
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to remain in custody amid witness tampering concerns
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Florence Pugh shares exciting update on her relationship status
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
BTS RM reveals plan to perform live with Megan Thee Stallion
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Chris Hemsworth's 'Transformer One's dubbing gets into chaos with cute distractions
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Inside Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes's deliciously imperfect home life
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Heidi Klum fuels excitement for this year’s Halloween costume with bombshell claim