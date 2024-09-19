Sports

Travis Kelce takes accountability for his ‘mediocre’ performance

Travis Kelce expresses 'frustration' for his terrible performance in the first two games of the season

  • by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024
Travis Kelce takes accountability for his ‘mediocre’ performance
Travis Kelce takes accountability for his ‘mediocre’ performance

Travis Kelce has reflected on his “mediocre” performance during the first two matches of the NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end also shared his journey of learning how to stay “cool” during “tough” matches.

During the new episode of podcast New Heights with Jason Kelce, he shared, "I used to get really, really pissed off and almost lose my cool. I just like to play the game to such a high level of accountability that it's just tough for me to deal with being mediocre or having stats that represent that."

In the last Chiefs' matches against Baltimore Ravens, Travis could only make four catches but apparently he’s not worried about it.

"It's just for whatever reason, these past two games, it hasn't gone that way for me, and that's football, man. I'm not about to sit here and get frustrated about it," he explained.

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend also revealed that he has stopped caring about the “stats” for almost four or five years now, saying he just wants to “play free.”

His another major goal is to develop a "better mentality" around competition.

Rohit Sharma opens up about plans of taking back T20 retirement

Rohit Sharma opens up about plans of taking back T20 retirement
Why King Charles won't meet Prince Harry on Duke's upcoming UK trip?

Why King Charles won't meet Prince Harry on Duke's upcoming UK trip?
Brad Pitt and George Clooney steal spotlight at 'Wolfs' premiere

Brad Pitt and George Clooney steal spotlight at 'Wolfs' premiere
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump

Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump

Sports News

Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Rohit Sharma opens up about plans of taking back T20 retirement
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Kevin De Bruyne's injury adds to Man City's worries ahead of Arsenal match
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy to be honoured by Portugal in unique way
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Rodger Federer to apologise to Carlos Alcaraz for Wimbledon practice snub
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Kylian Mbappé gives first statement after Real Madrid’s 3-1 win
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Oleksandr Usyk breaks silence on shocking detention at Poland airport
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Max Verstappen gives strong warning to McLaren after Azerbaijan GP
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Daria Kasatkina defends Jannik Sinner over doping test
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Gary Kirsten sounds alarm over Shaheen Afridi's workload
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Falcons clinch first win of 2024 NFL season with dramatic final touchdown
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Emma Raducanu secures nail-biting win over Peyton Stearns at Korea Open
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Jordan Chiles files third appeal after losing 2024 Olympic bronze medal