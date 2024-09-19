Travis Kelce takes accountability for his ‘mediocre’ performance

Travis Kelce has reflected on his “mediocre” performance during the first two matches of the NFL season.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end also shared his journey of learning how to stay “cool” during “tough” matches.
During the new episode of podcast New Heights with Jason Kelce, he shared, "I used to get really, really pissed off and almost lose my cool. I just like to play the game to such a high level of accountability that it's just tough for me to deal with being mediocre or having stats that represent that."
In the last Chiefs' matches against Baltimore Ravens, Travis could only make four catches but apparently he’s not worried about it.
"It's just for whatever reason, these past two games, it hasn't gone that way for me, and that's football, man. I'm not about to sit here and get frustrated about it," he explained.
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend also revealed that he has stopped caring about the “stats” for almost four or five years now, saying he just wants to “play free.”
His another major goal is to develop a "better mentality" around competition.