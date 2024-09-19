George Clooney, Brad Pitt fine with jokes about their age in 'Wolfs'

In Wolfs, George Clooney and Brad Pitt took ageing in stride, with the film's director sharing that the actors were “totally fine” poking fun at their years.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jon Watts, the writer and director of the forthcoming Apple TV+ action-comedy, stated that Clooney, 63, and Pitt, 60, were cool with gags about their ages in his screenplay.
"That was one where you put it in the script and you cross your fingers and you hope that they don't get mad," said Watts, 43.
He added, "But no, they liked it. It was just the right amount and it was things that I think they were totally fine having some fun with."
Notably, Wolfs follows two competitive fixers recruited for the same task, who are frequent costars and pals.
As suggested by the summary, the two "lone wolves" must "cover up a high-profile crime."
However, the synopsis continues, "they find their night spiralling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected" as they are "forced to work together."
Earlier last month, at the Venice Film Festival, Clooney gave some thought to his long relationship with Pitt, but not before teasing him with a few light-hearted remarks about Wolfs.
"There's nothing good about it," the two-time Oscar winner joked to PEOPLE with a shake of his head, while signing some autographs on the carpet. "It's all a disaster."
He added, "It's fun to work with people you know really well."
Amal Clooney and Ines de Ramon, the partners of actor George Clooney and fellow actor Brad Pitt, joined them to the Wolfs premiere.