Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon: Destroys Hezbollah 100 rocket launchers

Hezbollah's secretary general said the enemy had crossed the red lines and declared war

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
Hezbollah's secretary general said the enemy had crossed the red lines and declared war

Israel hit Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, destroying 100 rocket launchers consisting of 1,000 barrels.

According to BBC, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed that its warplanes hit Hezbollah ‘terrorist sites’ including rocket launchers and weapon storage facilities in southern Lebanon on Thursday, September 19.

IDF, in a statement late on Thursday, said, “Struck approximately 100 launchers and additional terrorist infrastructure sites, consisting of approximately 1,000 barrels that were ready to be used in the immediate future to fire toward Israeli territory.".

It further vowed, “The IDF will continue to operate to degrade the Hezbollah terrorist organisation’s infrastructure and capabilities in order to defend the state of Israel."

Moreover, the National News Agency of Lebanon also confirmed that Israel on Thursday evening carried out 52 strikes, and in retaliation, Lebanon also launched Israel’s military sites in the North.

The Israeli attack came after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in a televised address, said that with the Tuesday and Wednesday attacks (pager and walkie-talkie explosion), the enemy has crossed “all rules, laws, and red lines.”

He also said that the enemy did not care about morality, humanity, and laws.

Nasrallah asserted, “This is a massacre, a major aggression against Lebanon, its people, its resistance, its sovereignty, and its security. It can be called war crimes or a declaration of war, whatever you choose to name it, it is deserving and fits the description. This was the enemy's intention.”

Furthermore, in the two days of the Hezbollah member's pager and walkie-talkie explosion, dozens of people were killed while thousands of others were wounded across Lebanon.

World News

Saudi ambassador warns of highest Middle East war risk since 1973
US imposes sanctions on Russia-North Korea financial network amid Ukraine conflict
Lincoln Project slams Donald Trump with new Taylor Swift-inspired ad: Watch
Donald Trump stokes controversy with claim of being ‘greater’ than Elvis Presley
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Titan submersible disaster: Shocking new video reveals more of fatal implosion
Harris-Walz secures Michigan teamsters' support despite neutrality declaration
Mohamed Al Fayed hit with multiple sexual assault allegations from former staff
MrBeast, Amazon face lawsuit over alleged harassment in new reality show
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Lebanon experiences wave of walkie-talkie explosions after pager attack
Harris vs. Trump: What do post-debate polls reveal?