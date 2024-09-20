Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon: Destroys Hezbollah 100 rocket launchers

Israel hit Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, destroying 100 rocket launchers consisting of 1,000 barrels.
According to BBC, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed that its warplanes hit Hezbollah ‘terrorist sites’ including rocket launchers and weapon storage facilities in southern Lebanon on Thursday, September 19.
IDF, in a statement late on Thursday, said, “Struck approximately 100 launchers and additional terrorist infrastructure sites, consisting of approximately 1,000 barrels that were ready to be used in the immediate future to fire toward Israeli territory.".
It further vowed, “The IDF will continue to operate to degrade the Hezbollah terrorist organisation’s infrastructure and capabilities in order to defend the state of Israel."
Moreover, the National News Agency of Lebanon also confirmed that Israel on Thursday evening carried out 52 strikes, and in retaliation, Lebanon also launched Israel’s military sites in the North.
The Israeli attack came after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in a televised address, said that with the Tuesday and Wednesday attacks (pager and walkie-talkie explosion), the enemy has crossed “all rules, laws, and red lines.”
He also said that the enemy did not care about morality, humanity, and laws.
Nasrallah asserted, “This is a massacre, a major aggression against Lebanon, its people, its resistance, its sovereignty, and its security. It can be called war crimes or a declaration of war, whatever you choose to name it, it is deserving and fits the description. This was the enemy's intention.”
Furthermore, in the two days of the Hezbollah member's pager and walkie-talkie explosion, dozens of people were killed while thousands of others were wounded across Lebanon.