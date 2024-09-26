World

US provides 'major' military assistance to Ukraine amid conflict with Russia

The aid will provide Ukraine with improved air defense, unmanned aerial systems

  • September 26, 2024
As the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia intensifies, the United States has taken a major step to help Ukraine in its struggle to fight back.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky recently visited the US, where President Joe Biden announced over $8 billion in military aid for Ukraine on Thursday, September 26.

Afterwards, Zelenskiy expressed his gratitude on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “I am grateful to the United States for providing the items that are most critical to protecting our people.”

As per Reuters, the assistance includes the first delivery of a precision-guided glide bomb known as the Joint Standoff Weapon, which has a range of up to 81 miles (130 km).

This medium-range missile significantly enhances Ukraine's ability to strike Russian forces from safer distances.

The bomb will be launched from fighter jets, but a US official noted that Biden would not permit Ukraine to use US missiles for attacks deeper inside Russia.

Of the new funding, $5.5 billion is set to be allocated before the US fiscal year ends on Monday, when the funding authority is set to expire.

An additional $2.4 billion will come from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which allows the administration to purchase weapons for Ukraine directly from manufacturers rather than withdrawing them from US military stocks.

This aid will provide Ukraine with improved air defense, unmanned aerial systems, and air-to-ground munitions while also strengthening its defense industry and support capabilities, Biden mentioned.

World News

British PM Keir Starmer set to meet European Commission President next week
UK train stations hit with cyberattack and alarming terror threats
Israel dismisses ceasefire amid growing international alarm over Hezbollah conflict
Japan court declares world's longest-serving death row prisoner innocent
New York City mayor Eric Adams charged in federal corruption investigation
US, EU, and Arab states call for 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon
Sudan war: Cholera outbreak in the war-torn region claims over 400 lives
Russia warns against forcing peace settlement: 'fatal mistake'
Donald Trump's attempted assassinator Ryan Routh gets arrested
Harris leads Trump among young voters but trails Biden's 2020 margin
Trump breaks silence over alleged Iran assassination plot
Can Israel survive simultaneous wars with Hezbollah and Hamas?