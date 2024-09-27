Princess Theodora’s wedding was cancelled twice for THIS reason

Princess Theodora from Greece is at last tying the knot with her long-time partner Matthew Kumar at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens this Saturday!
But their big day had to be unfortunately postponed twice before.
As per Hello Magazine, the Greek royal got engaged to her love way back in 2018, making their wedding an event that’s been a long time coming.
Initially, Matthew Kumar was going to exchange vows of romance in 2020 with the destination of a Greek island called Spetses finalized.
It had to be however called off as coronavirus pushed the entire world into an unforeseen lockdown.
So, Princess Theodora still celebrated the occasion in private with her boyfriend, although not formally.
She penned with an intimate photo on Instagram, “On what should have been our wedding weekend – the love and support from friends and family have been so appreciated.”
“We can’t wait to celebrate with all of you in Greece once it’s safe,” Constantine II of Greece’s daughter added.
The marriage was then extended to January 2023, and yet came another unexpected event!
Constantine II of Greece passed away on the tenth of that same month, making Matthew Kumar and Princess Theodora postpone the date to somewhere in the future.
And, now, it’s finally here.