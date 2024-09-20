Queen Camilla follows in Meghan Markle's footsteps with new move?

After winning over Royal fans across the globe, with not only her dedication as a working royal but also with her prominent presence on social platforms, Queen Camilla is now set to mark her trajectory on video streaming platform, TikTok.
The chief executive of The Queen's Reading Room charity has hinted that the Queen might soon become a book influencer on the social media platform.
Vicki Perrin suggested it when she said, "Never say never. I've been so pleased at seeing how BookTok has exploded."
The 77-year-olf Queen of consort will be the first member of the Royal Family to publicly join the platform.
The concept of BookTok is an idea where millions share their passion and fondness for books on TikTok, and gained immense popularity through it.
Perrin highlighted the significance of boosting reading as she stated, "To my mind, there's nothing more important than trying to get the message across that books are for everyone."
She continued to tell The Telegraph, "What's so wonderful about BookTok is that you have people from all different walks of life saying, 'This is a book that has moved me,' and that is so much more important than anything else."
The Queen's Reading Room was founded in January 2021 to highlight and advance reading's advantages and power on a global scale.