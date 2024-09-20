Entertainment

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky team up for new single

Rihanna collaborates with boyfriend A$AP Rocky for 'Hood Happy'

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky team up for new single
Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky team up for new single

Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky are seemingly working on a new single, which will pay tribute to their late friend Fatman Scoop.

The We Found Love crooner, who shares two children RZA, two, and Riot, 13 months with the rapper, wanted to honor her late pal after he died on stage at age 53.

Earlier this week, Rihanna reportedly recorded vocals for the new single at the Red Bus Recording Studio in London.

An insider told The Sun, “Rihanna and Scoop knew each other well. They had collaborated before and more recently Scoop had recorded a song, ‘Happy Hood’, on Rocky’s upcoming album ‘Don’t Be Dumb’.”

The Umbrella hitmaker spent most of her time at the studio working on A$AP’s track Hood Happy.

“After his death, Rihanna was offered the chance to put some vocals on it. It was a super low-key visit and she was there for a day or two until the early hours,” the tipster explained.

A$AP previously revealed that he’s working on a song with Fatman, Flavour Flav, Slick Rick, Morrissey, and Busta Rhymes

But since Fatman passed away, the American rapper postponed the new song.

King Charles makes first public appearance after Prince Harry's UK visit plan

King Charles makes first public appearance after Prince Harry's UK visit plan
Kentucky sheriff charged with fatal shooting of judge in court chamber

Kentucky sheriff charged with fatal shooting of judge in court chamber
Alia Bhatt reveals 'Devdas' star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's impact on her

Alia Bhatt reveals 'Devdas' star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's impact on her

Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale

Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale

Entertainment News

Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Joe Manganiello, Lera Abova join team of 'One Piece' live action adoption
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Taylor Swift wins over Serena Williams' daughter: 'Alexis is into pop star'
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon exude ‘natural’ relationship at ‘Wolfs’ premiere
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Sean 'Diddy' Combs under close supervision in jail after suicide watch order
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Taylor Swift helps Travis Kelce adjust to mega wealth after beau big new ventures
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Zayn Malik reflects on fatherhood in heartwarming birthday message for Khai
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Gigi Hadid throws epic birthday bash for ‘loving’ daughter Khai
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Dave Grohl’s wife knew about his infidelity?
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Sabrina Carpenter teases HUGE Netflix surprise: DETAILS
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Lady Gaga’s father makes SHOCKING statement on his 2024 US Election choice
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Dave Grohl’s wife Jordyn Blum lands HUGE tell-all book deal for ‘cheating revenge’