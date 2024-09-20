Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky team up for new single

Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky are seemingly working on a new single, which will pay tribute to their late friend Fatman Scoop.
The We Found Love crooner, who shares two children RZA, two, and Riot, 13 months with the rapper, wanted to honor her late pal after he died on stage at age 53.
Earlier this week, Rihanna reportedly recorded vocals for the new single at the Red Bus Recording Studio in London.
An insider told The Sun, “Rihanna and Scoop knew each other well. They had collaborated before and more recently Scoop had recorded a song, ‘Happy Hood’, on Rocky’s upcoming album ‘Don’t Be Dumb’.”
The Umbrella hitmaker spent most of her time at the studio working on A$AP’s track Hood Happy.
“After his death, Rihanna was offered the chance to put some vocals on it. It was a super low-key visit and she was there for a day or two until the early hours,” the tipster explained.
A$AP previously revealed that he’s working on a song with Fatman, Flavour Flav, Slick Rick, Morrissey, and Busta Rhymes
But since Fatman passed away, the American rapper postponed the new song.