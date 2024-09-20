Sports

Joel Embiid signs three-year extension with Philadelphia 76ers

Joe Embiid helped the US men's Olympic basketball team win gold in Paris

  • September 20, 2024
The Philadelphia 76ers have signed professional basketball player Joel Embiid to a reported three-year extension worth $193 million.

He is set to decline his $59 million player option for the 2026-27 season and will sign this new deal, which includes a player option for the 2028-29 season.

Embiid took to his Instagram account on Friday and expressed his dedication to Philadelphia, stating, “Philadelphia is home. I want to be here for the rest of my career.I love this community and everything you’ve given me and my family. There is a lot more work to do. You guys deserve a championship and I think we’re just getting started! #Trust the process.”


Embiid was drafted third overall by the 76ers in the 2014 NBA draft and has since become a seven-time All-Star and two-time scoring champion.

He has been named to the NBA All-Defensive Team three times and was an All-NBA First Team selection in 2023.

This summer, he also helped the US men's Olympic basketball team win gold in Paris.

Sports News

Al Nassr CEO speaks out about Cristiano Ronaldo impact on club
Graham Arnold's coaching tenure for Australian team comes to end
Simone Biles sends strong message with new tattoo ahead of American tour
Carlos Alcaraz reveals playing Rafael Nadal feels like 'nightmare'
Roger Federer reveals cons of retirement ahead of Laver Cup
Travis Kelce takes accountability for his ‘mediocre’ performance
Rohit Sharma opens up about plans of taking back T20 retirement
Kevin De Bruyne's injury adds to Man City's worries ahead of Arsenal match
Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy to be honoured by Portugal in unique way
Roger Federer to apologise to Carlos Alcaraz for Wimbledon practice snub
Kylian Mbappé gives first statement after Real Madrid’s 3-1 win
Oleksandr Usyk breaks silence on shocking detention at Poland airport