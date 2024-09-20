Joel Embiid signs three-year extension with Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have signed professional basketball player Joel Embiid to a reported three-year extension worth $193 million.
He is set to decline his $59 million player option for the 2026-27 season and will sign this new deal, which includes a player option for the 2028-29 season.
Embiid took to his Instagram account on Friday and expressed his dedication to Philadelphia, stating, “Philadelphia is home. I want to be here for the rest of my career.I love this community and everything you’ve given me and my family. There is a lot more work to do. You guys deserve a championship and I think we’re just getting started! #Trust the process.”
Embiid was drafted third overall by the 76ers in the 2014 NBA draft and has since become a seven-time All-Star and two-time scoring champion.
He has been named to the NBA All-Defensive Team three times and was an All-NBA First Team selection in 2023.
This summer, he also helped the US men's Olympic basketball team win gold in Paris.