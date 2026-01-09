Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
Royal

King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's awareness to highlight crisis in Sudan

Duchess Sophie visited Sudan in December last year on behalf of King Charles III

British Royal Family has applauded Duchess Sophie's latest awareness campaign to highlight the humanitarian crisis in Sudan. 

On Friday, January 9, King Charles' office re-shared the article of the Plan United Kingdom on Instagram Stories, emphasizing Her Royal Highness' international call for the world to stop ignoring Sudan. 

"HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh is calling for the world to stop ignoring Sudan. After 1,000 days of conflict, over 17.3 million children in Sudan are caught up in what is now the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Displaced. Terrified. Starving," they noted.

They continued, "Last year, our Royal Patron, HRH, visited a transit camp in Chad, a temporary home for the thousands of Sudanese families forced to flee their homes and the brutal conflict. She saw first-hand the crisis that is happening to families there, with children bearing the brunt of this violence." 

During Sophie's December visit to Sudan, the 60-year-old reflected on her experience of visiting Sudan. She said, "On my visit to Adre transit camp, I heard stories of profound loss and resilience – young children whose entire families had been killed in the most indescribable ways." 

"Their deeply personal and shocking accounts reflected the experiences of so many. The people of Sudan deserve our compassion, our attention, and our solidarity. Above all, they deserve to know that the world has not forgotten them," she said.

Notably, the Duchess of Edinburgh carried out a moving visit to Chad in Central Africa in 2024 to meet those who have escaped from the conflict in Sudan.  

