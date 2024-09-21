Donald Trump posts FABRICATED photo of Kamala Harris at Sean ‘Diddy’ party

Donald Trump is creating chaos again with his habit of posting fake AI photos, but this time, the target is his rival candidate Kamala Harris!
Unlike previous incidents, when the former US president shared AI-generated snaps to showcase celebrities’ support in his favor, this time his aim was to tarnish the US vice president’s image.
Taking to his Truth Social account on Friday, September 20, Trump reposted a phony photo of Harris in a now-deleted post where she was falsely depicted with Sean ‘Diddy’ at his party, reported TMZ.
“Kamala doing the Diddy? Madam Vice President, have you ever been involved with or engaged in one of puff daddies freak-offs?” stated the post.
Upon receiving public backlash, the Republican candidate swiftly removed the post from his account.
To note, the photo used to generate the fake image was originally captured back in 2001, when Harris was at the 8th Annual Race to Erase Multiple Sclerosis with her ex. Montel Williams and his daughter Ashley.
“He is a very sick old man, and this is not funny or presidential!!” commented a furious fan, while another wrote, “Trump for prison.”
The third expressed his frustration and wrote, “I can’t wait for the day when I wake up and I never have to hear about this guy again!”
Meanwhile, the fourth questioned, “This was the best candidate the Republican Party had to run for office? Embarrassing…”