World

Donald Trump posts FABRICATED photo of Kamala Harris at Sean ‘Diddy’ party

The Republican presidential candidate posted fake snap of his rival candidate Harris in latest controversy

  • by Web Desk
  • September 21, 2024
Donald Trump posts FABRICATED photo of Kamala Harris at Sean ‘Diddy’ party
Donald Trump posts FABRICATED photo of Kamala Harris at Sean ‘Diddy’ party

Donald Trump is creating chaos again with his habit of posting fake AI photos, but this time, the target is his rival candidate Kamala Harris!

Unlike previous incidents, when the former US president shared AI-generated snaps to showcase celebrities’ support in his favor, this time his aim was to tarnish the US vice president’s image.

Taking to his Truth Social account on Friday, September 20, Trump reposted a phony photo of Harris in a now-deleted post where she was falsely depicted with Sean ‘Diddy’ at his party, reported TMZ.

“Kamala doing the Diddy? Madam Vice President, have you ever been involved with or engaged in one of puff daddies freak-offs?” stated the post.

Photo courtesy: TMZ
Photo courtesy: TMZ

Upon receiving public backlash, the Republican candidate swiftly removed the post from his account.

To note, the photo used to generate the fake image was originally captured back in 2001, when Harris was at the 8th Annual Race to Erase Multiple Sclerosis with her ex. Montel Williams and his daughter Ashley.

“He is a very sick old man, and this is not funny or presidential!!” commented a furious fan, while another wrote, “Trump for prison.”

The third expressed his frustration and wrote, “I can’t wait for the day when I wake up and I never have to hear about this guy again!”

Meanwhile, the fourth questioned, “This was the best candidate the Republican Party had to run for office? Embarrassing…”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘desperately’ seeks reunion with kids amid suicide watch

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘desperately’ seeks reunion with kids amid suicide watch
Shanaya Kapoor wins hearts by feeding a stray dog on the street

Shanaya Kapoor wins hearts by feeding a stray dog on the street

Sabrina Carpenter hits historic milestone on UK Official Charts

Sabrina Carpenter hits historic milestone on UK Official Charts
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her

Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her

World News

Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
South Carolina resumes capital punishment with first execution in 13 years
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Kamala Harris issues ‘strong warning’ on intruders in interview with Oprah Winfrey
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Iran calls Afghan diplomat over anthem disrespect
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Virginia casts first-in-person vote ahead of US presidential elections
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Lost cat reunites with owners after incredible 1,000-mile trek from Yellowstone
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Mohamed Al Fayed used 'Royal mansion' to sexually assault victims?
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Ukraine to receive ‘major’ financial support from EU amid conflict with Russia
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Presidential elections are underway in Sri Lanka
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Kentucky sheriff charged with fatal shooting of judge in court chamber
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
World Bank roll out boos in climate financing to combat major threats
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
OceanGate ex scientific director reveals shocking 'malfunction' details about Titan