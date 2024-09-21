Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘desperately’ seeks reunion with kids amid suicide watch

The American rapper is confined in the Special Housing Unit of a ‘barbaric’ Brooklyn jail

  by Web Desk
  September 21, 2024
Sean Diddy “desperately” wants to speak to his 7 kids amid being locked away in a Brooklyn jail!

As per a TMZ report, the American rapper has been expressing his frustration over the inability to communicate with his children while being held in custody on a disturbing s*x trafficking charge.

A source close to the rapper’s family disclosed it to the outlet that Diddy is extremely concerned about his seven children.

The insider also told the outlet the family is “leaning on each other for support and turning to God for guidance and strength.”

It was also disclosed to TMZ that Diddy has been “holding up well enough” in the prison considering the situations of the jail.

Diddy is locked up in the Special Housing Unit of a Brooklyn jail that is infamous for its horrific and tragic incidents.

The jail is regarded as a “barbaric” jail due to vicious inmate attacks and dreadful living conditions such as worm- and maggot-infested food, awfully dirty cells, and power outages.

A woman who went to the jail to pay a visit to her inmate relative disclosed to The Post that the food served there had worms in it.

“Some foods they have worms in them. It happens all the time. It’s all junk,” said the anonymous woman.

