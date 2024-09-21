Kamala Harris triples Donald Trump’s spending in August as election race intensifies

The US presidential election is fast approaching, and the competition between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump is becoming increasingly intense.
According to financial reports filed on Friday, September 20, it was revealed that Harris’ campaign spent nearly three times more than her rival Trump’s in August
Harris, who launched her campaign in July after President Joe Biden withdrew and endorsed her, reported spending $174 million in August, compared to Trump’s $61 million.
While, Harris’ larger budget enables more TV ads, it doesn’t guarantee a win.
Both candidates spent the bulk of their funds on ads, with smaller portions going to rallies, travel, and staff salaries.
Harris’ campaign also contributed $75,000 to the Detroit Unity Fund, which works to boost Black voter turnout in Michigan, a crucial state.
Moreover, Harris’ donations surged after Biden’s weak debate performance against Trump, ending August with $235 million, slightly more than at the start of the month.
Trump’s campaign, however, closed the month with $135 million, down by $17 million.
In total, Harris raised $190 million in August, while Trump brought in $45 million, including contributions to their political parties.