Kamala Harris triples Donald Trump’s spending in August as election race intensifies

Kamala Harris’ donations surged after Joe Biden’s weak debate performance against Donald Trump

  • September 21, 2024
The US presidential election is fast approaching, and the competition between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump is becoming increasingly intense.

According to financial reports filed on Friday, September 20, it was revealed that Harris’ campaign spent nearly three times more than her rival Trump’s in August

Harris, who launched her campaign in July after President Joe Biden withdrew and endorsed her, reported spending $174 million in August, compared to Trump’s $61 million.

While, Harris’ larger budget enables more TV ads, it doesn’t guarantee a win.

Both candidates spent the bulk of their funds on ads, with smaller portions going to rallies, travel, and staff salaries.

Harris’ campaign also contributed $75,000 to the Detroit Unity Fund, which works to boost Black voter turnout in Michigan, a crucial state.

Moreover, Harris’ donations surged after Biden’s weak debate performance against Trump, ending August with $235 million, slightly more than at the start of the month.

Trump’s campaign, however, closed the month with $135 million, down by $17 million.

In total, Harris raised $190 million in August, while Trump brought in $45 million, including contributions to their political parties.

Japan’s Noto region under heavy rain alert as thousands seek shelter
Donald Trump posts FABRICATED photo of Kamala Harris at Sean ‘Diddy’ party
South Carolina resumes capital punishment with first execution in 13 years
Kamala Harris issues ‘strong warning’ on intruders in interview with Oprah Winfrey
Iran calls Afghan diplomat over anthem disrespect
Virginia casts first-in-person vote ahead of US presidential elections
Lost cat reunites with owners after incredible 1,000-mile trek from Yellowstone
Mohamed Al Fayed used 'Royal mansion' to sexually assault victims?
Ukraine to receive ‘major’ financial support from EU amid conflict with Russia
Presidential elections are underway in Sri Lanka
Kentucky sheriff charged with fatal shooting of judge in court chamber
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections