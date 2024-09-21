Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent actions have once again stirred controversy, as royal experts claim the couple is showing a blatant disregard for traditional royal protocols.
On their Archewell Foundation website earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess urged people to cast ballots in the US elections this November.
PR specialist asserted that their statement was "in line" with their worldwide brand, which is known for doing "what they want, without any thought towards royal guidelines or customs".
Renae Smith, founder and director of the Atticism, told Express.co.uk: "From a PR perspective, their statement on the US elections likely won’t have a significant impact, either positively or negatively.”
The expert added, "Since Harry and Meghan no longer hold working royal status, they’re not bound by the same conventions, and their audience, by now, expects them to speak out on political and social issues.”
Smith continued, "They’ve worked hard to drive home their position as independent global figures, so this statement falls in line with the brand they’ve been working to build - eg that they do what they want, without any thought towards royal guidelines or customs."
She mentioned that although it resonates with their brand, their announcement might still trigger negative reactions from people who still link them to the Royal Family.