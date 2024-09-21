Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shown a blatant disregard for traditional royal protocols

  • by Web Desk
  • September 21, 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent actions have once again stirred controversy, as royal experts claim the couple is showing a blatant disregard for traditional royal protocols.

On their Archewell Foundation website earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess urged people to cast ballots in the US elections this November.

PR specialist asserted that their statement was "in line" with their worldwide brand, which is known for doing "what they want, without any thought towards royal guidelines or customs".

Renae Smith, founder and director of the Atticism, told Express.co.uk: "From a PR perspective, their statement on the US elections likely won’t have a significant impact, either positively or negatively.”

The expert added, "Since Harry and Meghan no longer hold working royal status, they’re not bound by the same conventions, and their audience, by now, expects them to speak out on political and social issues.”

Smith continued, "They’ve worked hard to drive home their position as independent global figures, so this statement falls in line with the brand they’ve been working to build - eg that they do what they want, without any thought towards royal guidelines or customs."

She mentioned that although it resonates with their brand, their announcement might still trigger negative reactions from people who still link them to the Royal Family.

England braces for thunderstorms and flooding THIS weekend

England braces for thunderstorms and flooding THIS weekend
Katy Perry stuns Brazil with futuristic look and thrilling aerial stunts

Katy Perry stuns Brazil with futuristic look and thrilling aerial stunts
Saba Qamar unveils stunning photos from her Dubai trip

Saba Qamar unveils stunning photos from her Dubai trip

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move

Royal News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Here's why Prince Harry headlines Kevin Costner’s event without Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Queen Margrethe of Denmark makes key decision after recent health scare
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Prince Harry receives good news from Buckingham palace ahead of UK return
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
King Charles wishes Prince Andrew scandalous interview ‘never happened’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
King Charles makes first public appearance after Prince Harry's UK visit plan
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Princess Eugenie supports mother Sarah Ferguson on emotional day
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Meghan Markle lands in serious crisis after bombshell revelations in new report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Prince William starts a 'movement’ to tackle major issues before Harry's return
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Queen Camilla follows in Meghan Markle's footsteps with new move?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Prince Andrew can strategically time public interest to recover image
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Prince Harry to ‘meet King Charles’ as he will live close to palace