Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children

Kate Middleton’s three younglings – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – love having some friendly competition with Zara Tindall’s trio of Mia, Lena, and Lucas!
Both groups of children have inherited a drive to win from their ambitious parents with Princess Anne’s daughter admitting to it in an interview.
In an Australian Women’s Weekly conversation, Zara Tindall revealed that her little ones get a bit competitive with Prince William’s offspring.
She said, “Our kids play with their kids in this competition we have.”
“Competition done the right way is so healthy, I think. It drives people to get better! For sports people, it drives you to train, it drives you to push as hard as you can. You need that,” Mike Tindall added.
Agreeing with her husband, Zara Tindall emphasized again, “I think our families are fairly competitive.”
Mia, Lena, and Lucas share a rugby champion as their father alongside an Olympic equestrian as their mother, so it’s quite natural for them to grow a rivalry streak.
Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton have confessed to liking a “bit of healthy competition” that has been passed down to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.