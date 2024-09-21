Entertainment

Taylor Swift takes major decision to save Travis Kelce relationship

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since September 2023

  • September 21, 2024


Taylor Swift is set to “go with the flow” amid Travis Kelce relationship as part of a new strategy following the couple’s alleged breakup plan, which recently leaked online.

The Midnights hit maker, who has always been very careful about her public image and micromanages every aspect of her life has decided to take the “shackles off and let people judge” her and beau Travis Kelce on the basis of their “natural” chemistry.

A source has spilled exclusively beans to Life and Style about the NFL star and the 14-time Grammy Winner’s new decision.

“Taylor’s really making a conscious effort to go with the flow a lot more now and let her hair down,” the source revealed.

“When they first got together, she was a lot more focused on the timing of everything, when they’d have their first public date, their first public kiss, what their PR messaging would be. That’s her style, she micromanages her image and always has,” the insider added.

They continued, “But at this point, she just wants to take the shackles off and let people judge them based on what comes naturally.”

“You can see the change just based on what she wore to the game,” added the source referring to Taylor’s all-denim look at the Kansas City Chiefs season opener on September 5, 2024.

The tipster noted that the couple used to stay home mostly because Taylor was afraid they might make a public mistake and face harsh criticism, however, the Lover crooner is now determined to stop overthinking things.

“That’s why they just popped up at a pizza place in New York [earlier in September], Travis wanted pizza and he wanted to hang with normal people like he always used to,” the source noted about their September 6 outing to Lucali in Brooklyn.

The insider claimed that it turned out to be a great date night for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift as they were given the respect like a normal couple and blended in after initial excitement.

For those unversed, Taylor and Travis have been in a romantic relationship since September 2023.

