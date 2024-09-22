Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup

Carlos Alcaraz has defeated Ben Shelton from America to level his European team’s score with Team World during Laver Cup’s second day of battles on Saturday.
The Athlete, who already lifted both Wimbledon and French Open titles earlier this year, goes on to demonstrate a remarkable stride of composure while going through intense moments.
As per Reuters, he saved all of the five break points that were encountered during today’s match, even breaking Ben Shelton’s frightening left-handed serves to bag the win.
Carlos Alcaraz looked back to the clash: “First of all, I am really happy to be part of Team Europe for the first time, and am trying to be the best player that I can be to help my team!”
“I played against a player that is really powerful, a really tough one, I’m really happy because I played a really solid match since the beginning,” he added, gleaming from head to toe.
Frances Tiafoe from Team World previously rallied from a set down to beat Daniil Medvedev, leaving both teams tied at 4-4 heading into the Saturday night session unfolding at the Uber Arena in Berlin.