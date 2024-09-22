Sports

Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup

Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious over America’s Ben Shelton by saving five break points

  • by Web Desk
  • September 22, 2024
Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious over America’s Ben Shelton by saving five break points
Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious over America’s Ben Shelton by saving five break points

Carlos Alcaraz has defeated Ben Shelton from America to level his European team’s score with Team World during Laver Cup’s second day of battles on Saturday.

The Athlete, who already lifted both Wimbledon and French Open titles earlier this year, goes on to demonstrate a remarkable stride of composure while going through intense moments.

As per Reuters, he saved all of the five break points that were encountered during today’s match, even breaking Ben Shelton’s frightening left-handed serves to bag the win.

Carlos Alcaraz looked back to the clash: “First of all, I am really happy to be part of Team Europe for the first time, and am trying to be the best player that I can be to help my team!”

“I played against a player that is really powerful, a really tough one, I’m really happy because I played a really solid match since the beginning,” he added, gleaming from head to toe.

Frances Tiafoe from Team World previously rallied from a set down to beat Daniil Medvedev, leaving both teams tied at 4-4 heading into the Saturday night session unfolding at the Uber Arena in Berlin.

Sports News

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi rivalry gets a new twist from Stefano Pioli
Virat Kohli's lighthearted dig at Shakib Al Hasan goes viral during Test match: Watch
Singapore Grand Prix final practice interrupted by ‘unexpected’ monitor lizard
Patrick Mahomes spills key to strong family bond with Brittany Mahomes and kids
England’s second Test moved from Karachi to Multan ahead of Pakistan series
Joel Embiid signs three-year extension with Philadelphia 76ers
Al Nassr CEO speaks out about Cristiano Ronaldo impact on club
Graham Arnold's coaching tenure for Australian team comes to end
Simone Biles sends strong message with new tattoo ahead of American tour
Carlos Alcaraz reveals playing Rafael Nadal feels like 'nightmare'
Roger Federer reveals cons of retirement ahead of Laver Cup
Travis Kelce takes accountability for his ‘mediocre’ performance