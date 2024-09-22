Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds reveals groundbreaking moment that changed his ‘entire life’

The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ star also opened up about childhood and parenting in the latest conference

  • by Web Desk
  • September 22, 2024
Ryan Reynolds reveals groundbreaking moment that changed his 'entire life'
Ryan Reynolds reveals groundbreaking moment that changed his ‘entire life’

Ryan Reynolds is revealing the key moment that revolutionized his “entire life” and parenting insights!

The iconic Deadpool star recently made an appearance at HubSpot’s INBOUND tech conference held in Boston on Friday, September 20, where he opened up about the key moment of his life that guided him towards a better understanding of his emotions, reported PEOPLE.

Revealing the key concept that he swears by for his changed stance towards life, Reynolds said, “I took a workshop on conflict resolution, and that changed my entire life.”

“I just didn't know how to process things that I felt. Because I [had a] scarcity mindset when I was younger. I didn't know how to unfold that thing in your brain that conditions you just always to win or be right,” he added.

The American actor emphasized that the ability to "disagree and still connect" is why he has such a deep appreciation for conflict resolution.

“What I love about it is that you can meet somebody where they are, and you don't have to be right or wrong," the Wrexham actor noted.

The father-of-four also talked about the difference between parenting back in his childhood and now.

Describing the upbringing during his childhood as “improvised militia,” Reynolds said, “Parents today are so different. We are so soft. I don’t yell. I grew up with like — it was nuts, it was an improvised militia.”

Offering deeper insights into his parenting, the actor said that none among his four children seem to have a “scarcity mindset,” partly due to the fact that they were born on “Easy Street.”

Reynolds shares three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty, and a son, Olin, with wife Blake Lively.

