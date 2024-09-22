Jennifer Lopez tackles errands after family time with Ben Affleck: PHOTOS

Jennifer Lopez is back to chores!
The actress, who has been spotted twice with her kids and estranged husband Ben Affleck spending family time a week ago, was captured running errands in California’s Beverly Hills on Saturday, September 21.
These public appearances come after JLo marked her second anniversary with the Argo actor by singlehandedly filing for divorce.
The Atlas actress went out solo on the weekend in a casual yet stunning outfit. Wearing a black top with flared jeans, Lopez topped her look with a black hat and a long, burgundy cardigan.
Sporting stylish black sunglasses to block the harsh sunlight, the Marry Me actress was seen carrying a brown crossbody bag, paired with large hoop earrings and matching heels to complete her ensemble.
Meanwhile, Page Six reported that the Deep Water actor was captured at the opposite end of the town, dropping off his son, Samuel, at his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s place.
This occurs just a few hours after she made a quick stop at Affleck’s home.
Last week, the actor was seen enjoying brunch with Lopez and kids at the Polo Lounge of a Beverly Hills hotel. The estranged couple was also spotted holding hands and kissing, as per an eyewitness’ report.