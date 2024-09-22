Anne Hathaway proves friendship with David Beckham at Inter Miami match

Anne Hathaway has proved that she’s a loyal friend of David Beckham by showing up to support his team along with her family.
On Saturday, Inter Miami played against New York City.
The Devil Wears Prada starlet wore denim jeans and Inter Miami for the game. She finished the casual look with black shades and a ring on her right hand.
David expressed his gratitude on Instagram Stories by posting a picture with Anne. He captioned the picture, “thank you so much for bringing your beautiful family to support Miami.”
Moreover, his son Romeo Beckham also joined him for the match.
The 22-year old former athlete used to play for Brentwood, now he’s reportedly starting his career in fashion.
A source told The Sun, “Romeo has decided to hang up his football boots and devote his time to his fashion career. He has loved his time at Brentford but needs to focus his attention on fashion, which is where his passion lies.”
The insider added, “Romeo has recently signed with a top fashion agent in Paris and has his sights set on working with some massive brands.”
David, 49, went for a navy suit for a more professional look for the match.