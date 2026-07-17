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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Brenda Fricker, Oscar-winning ‘Home Alone 2’ actress, dies at 81

The Irish actress famous for playing Pigeon Lady in ‘Home Alone 2’ passes away at the age of 81

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Brenda Fricker, Oscar-winning ‘Home Alone 2’ actress, dies at 81
Brenda Fricker, Oscar-winning ‘Home Alone 2’ actress, dies at 81

Brenda Fricker has breathed her last.

On Friday, July 17, The Irish Times reported that the Oscar-winning actress, who was among the most respected Irish actors of her generation, died at the age of 81.

However, Fricker’s cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Confirming the news of her passing, the actress’s agent Phil Belfield said, “We will never see her like again and the world is lesser for the lack of her. I was honoured to know, love and work with her and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over.”


Fans’ react to Brenda Fricker’s death

Shortly after Brenda Fricker’s death news circulated online, fans began expressing grief over the heartbreaking loss.

“What a wonderful talent. A credit to ireland RIP,” commented a first, while a second expressed, “A towering talent. A Tremendous loss.”

A third stated, “May she rest in peace,she was a wonderful actress and person.”

“Wonderful actress. May she rest in peace,” added a fourth.

About Brenda Fricker

Born on February 17, 1945, in Ireland’s Dublin, Brenda Fricker was an Irish actress, whose career has spanned six decades across film, television, and theatre.

Before acting, she worked as an assistant to the art editor at The Irish Times and initially hoped to become a journalist.

Brenda Fricker
Brenda Fricker

At the age of 19, Fricker entered acting by chance and made her debut with an uncredited role in 1964’s Of Human Bondage.

The late actress gained early recognition on British television through BBC medical drama Casualty, where she played Megan Roach from 1986 to 1990.

In 1990, Brenda Fricker made history by becoming the first Irish actress to win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, after which she appeared in several Hollywood productions.


Brenda Fricker movies

Brenda Fricker’s best-known movies include My Left Foot, The Field, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, So I Married an Axe Murderer, A Man of No Importance, Inside I’m Dancing, Cloudburst, and The Swallow.

Brenda Fricker TV shows

The actress has starred in a variety of TV shows, including Casualty, Coronation Street, The Quatermass Conclusion, The Sound and the Silence, Seekers, I Was a Rat, and Holding.

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