Victoria Beckham to attend Spice Girls star Mel C’s wedding to Chris Dingwall?

Is a Spice Girls reunion on the horizon?
In a joyful update on Friday, July 17, The Mirror shared that Mel C is set to tie the knot with her model boyfriend Chris Dingwall this weekend.
While the 52-year-old singer has not yet revealed whether she got engaged to Dingwall, it has been reported that the couple is set to say “I do” at a “beautiful” and intimate countryside ceremony in the UK.
According to the outlet, Mel, who will be the last Spice Girls member to get married, has reportedly extended invitations to all of her former bandmates for her wedding, raising hopes for a potential reunion.
If all five members of the iconic girl group reunite on the weekend, it will coincide with the milestone 30th anniversary of Spice Girls’ first hit track Wannabe.
However, the chances for a full Spice Girls reunion appear slim, as Victoria Beckham may miss Mel C’s big day as she remains in the US for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Mel C and Chris Dingwall relationship
Mel C, whose full name is Melanie Chisholm, has been dating Australian businessman and property developer Chris Dingwall since 2024.
Since the beginning of their romance, the couple have largely kept their love life out of the public eye, choosing to maintain a private relationship.
The lovebirds made their first public appearance together in 2025 and since then have occasionally been spotted attending events and spending time together, but have rarely spoken publicly about their relationship.
Speaking to The Times in January, Mel C opened up about her romance with Chris Dingwall, saying, “It's something I didn't think would be part of my story, but I'm so happy with Chris. Maybe it is something that will be in my life.”
Moreover, two months ago in May 2026, the English singer and songwriter revealed that elements of her new album Sweat were inspired by Dingwall.
“Not long into making the record, I met somebody new, I fell in love, and so I ended up having this wonderful arc of emotions throughout the album – of heartbreak and then that excitement of a new relationship. He's very laid-back. He's loads of fun…we work out together. We have very similar personalities and lifestyles,” she told The Telegraph.
Victoria Beckham and Mel C rift
Mel C and Victoria Beckham were rumored to have had a falling out after the Posh Spice skipped the 2019 reunion tour of Spice Girls.
Reports suggested that Mel C was disappointed by the decision, but neither of them confirmed the claims, and have publicly supported each other, quashing the feud speculation.