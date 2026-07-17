Ariana Grande, Ricky Alvarez enjoy cozy stroll as rekindled romance blossoms

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez’s love is blossoming once again.
Just days after rekindling their romance, the lovebirds stepped out for a cozy stroll through New York City’s Central Park on Thursday, July 16, as seen in the photos shared by TMZ.
During their romantic walk through the iconic urban oasis, Grande and Alvarez appeared completely at ease as they packed on the PDA, strolling arm in arm, exchanging warm smiles, and staying close to one another throughout the outing.
Their loved-up display and relaxed demeanor offered a glimpse into their rekindled romance as they enjoyed the scenic surroundings together.
For the outing, the Eternal Sunshine singer kept it causal in an all-black outfit and nude-colored headband with her hair in a messy bun.
Meanwhile, her dancer boyfriend spiced things up with camo pants, a sleeveless black T-shirt and a blue New York Knicks hat, as per Page Six.
During their stroll, the newly reunited couple was joined by an adorable pup, who resembled with Grande’s beloved dog Toulouse.
Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez rekindle romance
Shortly after her and Ethan Slater’s breakup news made headlines, Ariana Grande sparked romance buzz with her ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez.
Speaking to Page Six, an insider shared, “Ariana has rekindled things with Ricky, but she isn’t rushing back into the relationship. She has a lot on her plate at the moment and is still incredibly busy with her tour schedule, so they’re taking things one step at a time.”
“Ricky has remained close with Ariana’s family over the years, and that’s something she really appreciates. He has also made an effort to show up and support her while she’s on tour, which hasn’t gone unnoticed,” the source continued.
They went on to share that the duo are “enjoying spending time together again and seeing where things go without putting too much pressure on the relationship.”
Ariana Grande upcoming project
Ariana Grande is set to release her eighth studio album, Petal, by the end of this month on July 31, 2026.
She is also currently busy with her ongoing fifth concert tour, Eternal Sunshine, which she kicked off on June 6, 2026, at Oakland Arena in Oakland, United States.