Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Ariana Grande, Ricky Alvarez enjoy cozy stroll as rekindled romance blossoms

The ‘Eternal Sunshine’ hitmaker steps out with her beau Ricky Alvarez for a PDA-packed outing

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
Ariana Grande, Ricky Alvarez enjoy cozy stroll as rekindled romance blossoms
Ariana Grande, Ricky Alvarez enjoy cozy stroll as rekindled romance blossoms

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez’s love is blossoming once again.

Just days after rekindling their romance, the lovebirds stepped out for a cozy stroll through New York City’s Central Park on Thursday, July 16, as seen in the photos shared by TMZ.

During their romantic walk through the iconic urban oasis, Grande and Alvarez appeared completely at ease as they packed on the PDA, strolling arm in arm, exchanging warm smiles, and staying close to one another throughout the outing.

Their loved-up display and relaxed demeanor offered a glimpse into their rekindled romance as they enjoyed the scenic surroundings together.

For the outing, the Eternal Sunshine singer kept it causal in an all-black outfit and nude-colored headband with her hair in a messy bun.


Meanwhile, her dancer boyfriend spiced things up with camo pants, a sleeveless black T-shirt and a blue New York Knicks hat, as per Page Six.

During their stroll, the newly reunited couple was joined by an adorable pup, who resembled with Grande’s beloved dog Toulouse.

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez rekindle romance

Shortly after her and Ethan Slater’s breakup news made headlines, Ariana Grande sparked romance buzz with her ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez.

Speaking to Page Six, an insider shared, “Ariana has rekindled things with Ricky, but she isn’t rushing back into the relationship. She has a lot on her plate at the moment and is still incredibly busy with her tour schedule, so they’re taking things one step at a time.”


“Ricky has remained close with Ariana’s family over the years, and that’s something she really appreciates. He has also made an effort to show up and support her while she’s on tour, which hasn’t gone unnoticed,” the source continued.

They went on to share that the duo are “enjoying spending time together again and seeing where things go without putting too much pressure on the relationship.”

Ariana Grande upcoming project


Ariana Grande is set to release her eighth studio album, Petal, by the end of this month on July 31, 2026.

She is also currently busy with her ongoing fifth concert tour, Eternal Sunshine, which she kicked off on June 6, 2026, at Oakland Arena in Oakland, United States.

Brenda Fricker, Oscar-winning ‘Home Alone 2’ actress, dies at 81
Brenda Fricker, Oscar-winning ‘Home Alone 2’ actress, dies at 81
Kim Kardashian drags Lewis Hamilton in bombshell plan against Taylor Swift
Kim Kardashian drags Lewis Hamilton in bombshell plan against Taylor Swift
Zendaya shocks fans with her career break plan after marrying Tom Holland
Zendaya shocks fans with her career break plan after marrying Tom Holland
Inside Matt Damon's stunning transformation for 'The Odyssey' as film hits theatres
Inside Matt Damon's stunning transformation for 'The Odyssey' as film hits theatres
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner already broke up? Viral post sparks online frenzy
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner already broke up? Viral post sparks online frenzy
Angelina Jolie speaks out as new milestone clears path to take kids away from Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie speaks out as new milestone clears path to take kids away from Brad Pitt
Tom Holland playfully blocks Matt Damon’s chances with Zendaya in 'The Odyssey'
Tom Holland playfully blocks Matt Damon’s chances with Zendaya in 'The Odyssey'
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi’s new cozy photos amid tragedy receive heat: 'MJ just died'
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi’s new cozy photos amid tragedy receive heat: 'MJ just died'
God of War faces casting shake-up as Ryan Hurst exits Kratos role after injury
God of War faces casting shake-up as Ryan Hurst exits Kratos role after injury
Gracie Abrams marks 'Daughter From Hell' album release with heartfelt note to fans
Gracie Abrams marks 'Daughter From Hell' album release with heartfelt note to fans
Kim Kardashian shares touching tribute to beloved Grandma M.J. Shannon
Kim Kardashian shares touching tribute to beloved Grandma M.J. Shannon
Chloe Fineman breaks silence on leaving 'Saturday Night Live' after 7 seasons
Chloe Fineman breaks silence on leaving 'Saturday Night Live' after 7 seasons

Popular News

Tom Holland calls ‘The Odyssey’ an ‘epic adventure’ in new message to fans

Tom Holland calls ‘The Odyssey’ an ‘epic adventure’ in new message to fans
20 minutes ago
Apple sues OpenAI over alleged trade secret theft and hardware espionage

Apple sues OpenAI over alleged trade secret theft and hardware espionage
an hour ago
Kim Kardashian drags Lewis Hamilton in bombshell plan against Taylor Swift

Kim Kardashian drags Lewis Hamilton in bombshell plan against Taylor Swift
3 hours ago