Zendaya shocks fans with her career break plan after marrying Tom Holland

Fresh from marrying Tom Holland, Zendaya has revealed she plans to step back from Hollywood after an intense year that saw her complete five films in just 12 months.
The Euphoria actress said she plans to "disappear for a little bit" after a hectic year.
She shared the update at the New York premiere of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, following recent promotions for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
She also returned as Rue in HBO's Euphoria, starred opposite Robert Pattinson in The Drama, reprised her role as Chani in Dune: Part Three, and joined the cast of Shrek 5 as a new voice character.
When asked by Entertainment Tonight reporter Emily Curl about what she will do with her time off, she said: “Oh girl, nothing. Just mind my business, you know? And stay to myself.”
She added, “It’s fun and I’m grateful, and I wouldn’t change a thing, but sometimes you need to just, you know, disappear for a little bit.”
Zendaya reveals how Tom Holland told her she had landed a role in Christopher Nolan's epic
During The Odyssey promotions, Zendaya revealed that Holland was the one who told her she had landed a role in Christopher Nolan's epic after he was first cast as Telemachus.
Recalling the time during an appearance on The Tonight Show, the Dune star told host Jimmy Fallon, “'Well Tom got the call, Christopher Nolan called. My heart was just so full. I was so excited for him. I mean he's the best and he deserves this.”
She added, “And I was just so excited, and obviously I'm his biggest fan but I'm also a Chris Nolan fan. So when that kind of opportunity comes around, I was just so excited. I didn't even put myself in that equation at all. Like we already won, you know?”
Zendaya mentioned, “So he had another meeting and he had the script, I may have done a little, you know, peeky peek. I gotta know, there's a Christopher Nolan script in my house.”
She recalled Holland asking her to reread the script "with Athena in mind," revealing she had been cast.
Zendaya said she was overwhelmed with excitement and grateful he was the one to share the news.
The Odyssey cast on promotional tour
The cast has spent the past few weeks on a global promotional tour for the $250 million epic, an adaptation of Homer's classic about Odysseus' perilous journey home after the Trojan War.