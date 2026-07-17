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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Inside Matt Damon's stunning transformation for 'The Odyssey' as film hits theatres

Matt Damon's new film, 'The Odyssey' released in theatres today

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Inside Matt Damons stunning transformation for The Odyssey as film hits theatres
Inside Matt Damon's stunning transformation for 'The Odyssey' as film hits theatres 

Matt Damon has lifted the lid on his challenging journey behind the stunning transformation in The Odyssey.

The Good Will Hunting star has proved his method acting in the buzz-worthy film, directed by Christopher Nolan.

Damon, 39, has explored parallels between The Odyssey and Oppenheimer, highlighting themes of responsibility and the fate of civilisation. 

Honest confession about the intense shooting 

He also talked about the intense shooting of the movie, which arrived in the theatres today, stating, "It really felt more like an expedition than a movie." 

"And if you were cold and wet, you just turned, and you looked, and Chris was just as cold and just as wet and going through it," Damon – who played ancient Greek myth in the period drama film added. 

Despite the uncertainty, the Rip actor said they decided to shoot the scene in a spontaneous manner. 

"The way we were going to shoot the horse was we were all going to get in the horse and figure it out," the Interstellar actor noted. 

He continued, "You could not look in any direction and not see somebody just giving everything they had for this kind of common project."

Preparation for The Odyssey's role 

The critically acclaimed American actor has shared that for the preparation for his physically demanding role as the battle-worn Greek king in Christopher Nolan's epic The Odyssey, he underwent an intense six-month body transformation.

He nearly dropped roughly 20 pounds to hit 167 lbs through a strict diet, cutting gluten, and treating his health regimen like a professional athlete.

About The Odyssey 

Speaking about Christopher Nolan's demands for his role, Damon said the director wanted him to look "lean but strong" for the role of Odysseus.  

He made these revelations as the highly-awaited movie finally arrived in the theatres today.

The Odyssey also stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and others.


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