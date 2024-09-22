Jennifer Aniston's ex recalls painful experience on 'Friends' amid their breakup

Jennifer Aniston's ex-partner Tate Donovan, who also made a guest appearance in her hit sitcom Friends, has finally spoken up about his "tough" experience on the set as the show marks its 20th anniversary.
Tate, who played the role of Jennifer Aniston's Rachel green's love interest as Joshua Burgin in the show, revealed the reason of accepting the role at the same time of navigating the breakup with her.
"We were just breaking up and I, for some weird reason, thought that maybe working together would ease the breakup. Maybe we’d become friends quicker. I just wanted to go gently into the good night – we both did,” he told The Independent.
To note, Tate and Jennifer dated for a brief time from 1996 to February 1998.
"It was very tough. Everyone was so supportive, but it was hard. It’s like going to class when you’re in high school and you’ve broken up with the girl who you sat next to,” Tate added.
Tate also revealed that the late Matthew Perry was a pillar of support for him on the set.
"It meant so much to me [that he was kind on set] because I was really heartbroken, and you don’t know how well you’re doing, and you’re just trying to survive at that point,” he added.
At the time of their breakup, it was reported that they parted ways because Tate Donovan couldn't handle Jennifer Aniston's fame.
However, the estranged couple denied the rumors kept the real reason of their breakup under the wraps.