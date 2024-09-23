Alcaraz breaks silence on Federer comparisons after winning Laver Cup

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, after a straight-set victory over US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz, made Team Europe Laver Cup 2024 champions.
According to Sportskeeda, Alcaraz, in a thrilling winner-takes-all singles clash on Sunday, September 22, defeated Frtiz 6-2, 7-5 to help Team Europe lift the trophy for the for the first time since 2011.
21-year-old after winning the finals expressed, "All of us did pretty good work over the days, I mean, and it has been a really top one. I'm gonna say we almost lost. But Sascha came up with really good tennis, you know, giving me the chance to win the Laver Cup. So I think we are really, really happy with everything."
The 2024 Wimbledon and French Cup winner was also asked how he feels when his teammates compare him with tennis legend Roger Federer and call him ‘Fed05,’ referring to the peak time of the former Swiss player.
Four-time Grand Slam winner replied, “I’m too far away from that level. Hopefully, I’ll reach it one day. But it’s gonna be impossible. They have to change my name because Fed 05 is gonna be forever for (Roger Federer)."
For the unversed, Federer announced retirement at the 2022 Laver Cup after helping Team Europe win three consecutive Laver Cup trophies between 2017 and 2019.